Woman Mirror of Heaven (By: RR Atmim Nurona M,Pd,)

By: RR Atmim Nurona M,Pd, Muslimat Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah)

Maybe some of us imagine that the heavenly mirror woman is a beautiful woman with a tall, slender, white, slim, glowing, winged stature like an angel in a fictional story or even women from this world characterized by heaven can be more beautiful than the angels of heaven itself.

Will ordinary women get the opportunity like angels to be able to become residents of heaven, considering that women have a greater chance to enter heaven than men, said the Messenger of Allah Shalallahu A’laihi Wasallam, even though most of them go to hell. As he said, “I looked into heaven, so most of its inhabitants were fuqara (people in need) and I looked into hell, so most of its inhabitants were women.” (Narrated by Bukhari and Muslim).

So, how is the woman a reflection of heaven? Are there any conditions that must be possessed to become a woman who reflects heaven that can be envied by an angel.

The Prophet Shalallahu A’laihi Wasallam said: “If a woman always maintains the five daily prayers, also fasts a month (Ramadan), and really protects her private parts (from adultery) and is truly obedient to her husband, then it is said to the woman who has this noble quality, “Enter into heaven through any door you please.” (Narrated by Ahmad 1:191 and Ibn Hibban 9:471).

From the hadith above, it is reflected that the four female characters of Paradise are allowed to enter from whichever door she likes.

The woman who keeps the five daily prayers

Why are we ordered to guard, not just do it? It turns out that the meaning of the word guard is very deep. If you just do it, you can do it at will under any conditions, whether it’s proper or not, right or wrong. As for maintaining, we must do it properly from the start of preparation, namely ablution to greetings. In addition, we also need to keep the five daily prayers done, no one should pass. Good at dawn, dzuhur, asr, maghrib, and Isha. The woman in the mirror of heaven will prioritize Allah over everything, it can be seen from how she keeps her prayers.

In the hadith of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wassalam, he said: “Whoever misses one prayer, it is as if he has lost his entire family and property. (Ibn Hibban-At-Targhib). Naudzubillahi min dzalik.

From Abu Hurairah ra, the Prophet Muhammad shalallahu A’laihi Wasallam said, “Indeed, the first act of a servant who will be judged on the Day of Judgment is his prayer. If his prayer is good then he will be lucky and safe. And if his prayer is bad then he will lose. If found there is a deficiency in the fard prayer then Allah will say (to the angel), “See if my servant has the practice of praying sunnah?” Then the lack of fard prayers will be made up with sunnah prayers. Then other deeds will be accounted for like that. (HR. Tirmidhi).

By keeping prayer, we will maintain our morals and actions, this is in accordance with the QS. Al-Ankabut: 45, “Indeed, prayer prevents from (deeds) vile and evil.” Thus, if our prayers are correct, our morals will be good. We are not easy to sin. It is not easy to do something disgraceful, such as being disobedient to parents as well as ustadz or teachers, tyrannizing friends such as bullying, stealing, hurting his heart, and so on.

Fast

Of course we all understand, fasting can increase piety to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala. In Surah Al-Baqarah verse 183, Allah says: “O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you so that you may become pious”.

Fasting also trains us to control our passions. Who is in love? Now this fasting is our way to refrain from further actions and have not been allowed. Falling in love is normal as human beings, but we have protection from God who will keep us from becoming sinful and despicable, especially to people who have not been made lawful by Allah.

Fasting will also be a good and effective diet, because with fasting we can regulate how we eat, while making our bodies healthier and stronger. By fasting, we will also be trained to be good people to others. Empathize with the poor, feel the suffering of how hard it is to endure hunger and thirst. Train us to live simply, refrain from meaningless activities.

The best fasting is fasting in the month of Ramadan. The month of abundant blessings and multiplied rewards. May we be servants who never waste the month of Ramadan, Ameen.

Keeping the Cock

Women are precious creatures, not easy to get, let alone on sale. Who was the first to be able to keep a woman valuable, of course the woman herself. So whether we as women have taken good care of ourselves?

Allah loves women very much, so love and pity for Allah to be included in the QS. An-Nur verse 30 which means: “Say to men who believe, let them hold their gaze and guard their private parts. That is purer for them. Verily Allah is Knowing of what they do.”

Ibn Kathir explained, in his commentary: “This is an order from Allah Ta’ala to His believing servants to guard (hold) their eyes from things that are forbidden to them. So do not look except at the things that are permissible to look at. And hold your gaze from the forbidden things.”

Taking care of the genitals, begins with keeping the gaze, because the gaze from the eyes will go down to the heart, then it brings us to think and a desire arises. then continues to occur or not with actions. May Allah protect us from all disasters, especially those that come from our own actions, Ameen.

“Verily Allah has decreed for the children of Adam their share of adultery. He knew so without a doubt. The eye can commit adultery, and adultery is sight (which is forbidden). Adultery of both ears is hearing (which is forbidden). The tongue (oral) can commit adultery, and adultery is speech (which is forbidden). The hand can commit adultery, and adultery is holding (which is forbidden). Feet can commit adultery, and adultery is a step swing (to a forbidden place). The heart can desire and dream. While the genitals confirm that or deny it.” (Narrated by Bukhari no. 6243 and Muslim no. 2657. Lafadz hadith above belongs to Muslim).

Obedient to Husband

Obeying your husband in a good way is the most important responsibility of a wife. The husband’s position in the family is the leader, and in order for the family to run well, the leader must be obeyed, as long as it does not command immoral acts. The function of the leader is also as a protector, so the obedience of a wife to the one who protects it must be done especially in navigating the household ark.

In QS. An-Nisa: 34 Allah asserts, “Men (husbands) are leaders (protectors) for women (wives), because Allah has favored some of them (men) over others (women), and because they (men) men) has provided a living and his wealth. (Qs. Al-Nisa: 34).

The position of the husband which must be obeyed by a wife was also conveyed by the Apostle on another occasion in his saying, “If I may order a person to prostrate to someone, then I will order a woman to prostrate to her husband”. (HR. Turmudzi: 1159). It’s just that prostrating to other than Allah is prohibited. This hadith really shows how important it is for a wife to be obedient and obedient to her husband in building a happy family.

With a note that it is not an order for disobedience, because psychologically the husband cannot be ordered, he can only be asked for help, because he feels stronger than his wife. (T/RE1).

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)