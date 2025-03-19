SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Recent Airstrikes on Gaza Kill 89 Women, 174 Children

sajadi Editor : Widi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – At least 89 women and 174 children were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, local authorities said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The airstrikes, which took place on Tuesday, resulted in the deaths of more than 400 Palestinians, marking the end of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that lasted nearly two months.

“The victims included 89 women, 174 children, and 32 elderly people,” said Ismail Al-Thawabta, head of Gaza’s government media office.

He emphasized that women, children, and the elderly made up the majority of the casualties in the Israeli attacks.

“These figures confirm the (Israeli) occupation’s premeditated intention to complete the crime of genocide against our people in Gaza,” Al-Thawabta added.

Since October 2023, nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, with most of them being women and children. Over 112,000 others have been injured in the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

