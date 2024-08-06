UN Reports Over 300% Increase in Malnutrition Cases Among Children in Gaza

New York, MINA – The UN on Monday reported a surge in malnutrition cases among children in northern Gaza as the humanitarian crisis there continues to deepen, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Our partners reported a surge in malnutrition cases among children in northern Gaza last month. They noted a more than 300% increase in July – when more than 650 cases of acute malnutrition were diagnosed – compared to May, when 145 such cases were detected,” UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters during a news conference.

Noting that the nutrition conditions are deteriorating, Haq said the reason is “due to access constraints, shortages in essential supplies, limited availability of fresh produce and meat, poor water and sanitation services, and spreading diseases.”

Citing the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), he said the Israeli bombardment of the enclave continues to “kill, injure and displace Palestinians.”

“In just the past 48 hours, three schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City were reportedly hit, resulting in dozens of casualties,” Haq told reporters.

He further referred to Israel’s recent evacuation order from southern areas of Khan Younis and northern Rafah and said the UN calls on “all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including by taking constant care to spare civilians and civilian objects.”

“Meanwhile, a new analysis by the UN Satellite Centre found that, as of a month ago, 63% of the structures in Gaza had been damaged,” he added. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)