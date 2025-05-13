UN Reports Sharp Decline in Hot Meal Distribution in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations has reported a dramatic 70% decrease in the number of hot meals distributed in the Gaza Strip over a span of just five days, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at a press conference, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that only 260,000 hot meals were delivered across Gaza on Monday, a significant drop from 840,000 meals distributed the previous Wednesday.

Dujarric emphasized that humanitarian support extends beyond food distribution. “It includes visiting people in their communities, assessing their needs, identifying those at risk, and mobilizing support across all sectors – food, water, hygiene, health, nutrition, education, protection, and more,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the dire state of healthcare in Gaza. “Health care in Gaza is hanging by a thread,” he warned, citing mass casualty incidents and extreme shortages of medical supplies, equipment, blood, and personnel. Additionally, fuel supplies necessary for running hospitals and water facilities are being heavily rationed and are nearly depleted.

Since March 2, Israel has maintained the closure of Gaza’s crossings to food, medical, and humanitarian aid, worsening an already severe humanitarian crisis. []

