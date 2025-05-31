Fourteen Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Displacement Camp in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Fourteen Palestinians, including women and children, were killed on Friday in a new Israeli airstrike targeting a tent sheltering displaced families in the Al-Qarara area, northwest of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to medical sources at Nasser Medical Center, the bodies of 14 victims were recovered from the scene, including four women and five children. Several others sustained injuries, with some reported in critical condition.

Among those killed was Sheikh Nael Masran, a prominent community figure, who died when an Israeli airstrike directly hit the tent where he had been sheltering.

The strike is part of what has been described by local and international observers as a continued campaign of violence against the civilian population in Gaza. The Israeli military offensive, now in its 602nd day, has led to the deaths of thousands of civilians and mass displacement. Many of the victims were seeking refuge in temporary shelters such as schools, tents, and makeshift camps, with limited access to food, medical care, or protection.

Eyewitnesses recounted harrowing scenes, describing how children’s bodies were pulled from the rubble and ambulances faced extreme difficulty reaching the site due to blocked and damaged roads.

Human rights groups and international organizations have condemned repeated Israeli strikes on civilian areas and displacement camps, warning that these actions could amount to war crimes under international law.

Despite increasing international criticism and humanitarian concerns, the Israeli military operation in Gaza continues, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis for the Palestinian population. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

