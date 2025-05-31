SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Fourteen Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Displacement Camp in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views

Gaza, MINA – Fourteen Palestinians, including women and children, were killed on Friday in a new Israeli airstrike targeting a tent sheltering displaced families in the Al-Qarara area, northwest of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to medical sources at Nasser Medical Center, the bodies of 14 victims were recovered from the scene, including four women and five children. Several others sustained injuries, with some reported in critical condition.

Among those killed was Sheikh Nael Masran, a prominent community figure, who died when an Israeli airstrike directly hit the tent where he had been sheltering.

The strike is part of what has been described by local and international observers as a continued campaign of violence against the civilian population in Gaza. The Israeli military offensive, now in its 602nd day, has led to the deaths of thousands of civilians and mass displacement. Many of the victims were seeking refuge in temporary shelters such as schools, tents, and makeshift camps, with limited access to food, medical care, or protection.

Also Read: UN: Gaza Faces Catastrophic Hunger as Israeli Blockade Severely Restricts Aid

Eyewitnesses recounted harrowing scenes, describing how children’s bodies were pulled from the rubble and ambulances faced extreme difficulty reaching the site due to blocked and damaged roads.

Human rights groups and international organizations have condemned repeated Israeli strikes on civilian areas and displacement camps, warning that these actions could amount to war crimes under international law.

Despite increasing international criticism and humanitarian concerns, the Israeli military operation in Gaza continues, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis for the Palestinian population. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Kill Five Civilians, Injure Dozens in Gaza and Khan Younes

Tagairstrike al-Qarara bombing children civilians Displacement Gaza Gaza Strip genocide Human Rights humanitarian crisis international law IOF Israel Khan Yunis Nael Masran Nasser Medical Center Palestinian martyrs tents war crimes women

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Fourteen Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Displacement Camp in Gaza

  • 1 hour ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN: Gaza Faces Catastrophic Hunger as Israeli Blockade Severely Restricts Aid

  • 5 hours ago
Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Kill Five Civilians, Injure Dozens in Gaza and Khan Younes ,(photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Kill Five Civilians, Injure Dozens in Gaza and Khan Younes

  • 6 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin, Germany on March 15, 2024 [Halil Sağırkaya – Anadolu Agency]
Europe

Macron Warns of Sanctions on Israel Over Gaza Crisis

  • 7 hours ago
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades Launch Coordinated Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Consults Palestinian Factions on US-Brokered Ceasefire Proposal

  • 17 hours ago
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Indonesia

Empowering Livestock Farmers: Dompet Dhuafa Expands Qurban Program in Lampung

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 15:05 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down 25 Israeli-Made Indian Drones

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Palestine

Israel Use Starvation as Weapon Amid Ongoing Blockade on Gaza

  • Thursday, 15 May 2025 - 11:36 WIB
Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Escalating Israeli Attacks on Gaza Hospitals, Deepening Health Crisis

  • Thursday, 15 May 2025 - 09:17 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 98 Palestinians in Gaza Within 24 Hours

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Palestine

Over 200 Extremist Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 22:35 WIB
Articles

Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis: Founder of MER-C and Indonesia’s Humanitarian Icon on the Global Stage

  • Friday, 23 May 2025 - 20:38 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 21 in Gaza, Including Children and Women, as Assault Intensifies

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 10:18 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School Kills at Least 25, Dozens Injured

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 20:45 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us