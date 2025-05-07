SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Bombs Two Schools in Gaza, 49 Martyred

Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Gaza, MINA – The number of martyrs resulting from Israeli airstrikes targeting two schools in the Al-Bureij refugee camp and Gaza City from Tuesday night until early Wednesday has risen to 49 people, most of whom are children, women, and the elderly.

According to medical sources, WAFA correspondent reported that the death toll from the bombing of Abu Hamisa School, which was sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, has increased to 33 Palestinian civilians. Nearly 73 others were reported injured. The school was hit twice.

Meanwhile, the number of casualties from the bombing of Al-Karama School in eastern Gaza City early Wednesday also rose to 16 civilians, with dozens more injured.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza Strip, resulting in 52,615 deaths, mostly women and children, and injuring 118,752 others. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

