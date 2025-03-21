SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Forces Continue Aggression in Gaza for Fourth Consecutive Day

sajadi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces have persisted in their brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip for the fourth consecutive day, launching multiple airstrikes and conducting a ground incursion west of Beit Lahia, located in the northern part of the Strip, Palinfo reported.

The renewed assaults overnight, continuing into dawn on Friday, have resulted in several casualties, primarily among children.

This morning, Israeli forces conducted a ground invasion into the western camp in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, with heavy artillery shelling and gunfire accompanying the assault.

Beit Lahia, situated in the northern Gaza Strip, was shelled by Israeli forces, coinciding with their ground incursion into the city’s western area.

The director of the Indonesian Hospital reported that 43 martyrs and 82 injured individuals were admitted, following what was described as a “difficult night” in northern Gaza. Israeli warplanes launched fire belts to cover the ground assault west of Beit Lahia.

Further bombings by Israeli forces targeted Khuza’a and Abasan towns in the southern Gaza Strip, east of Khan Yunis, while airstrikes were also reported west of Rafah and in the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City. Shortly after midnight, Israeli warplanes carried out another airstrike west of Beit Lahia.

Additionally, airstrikes were launched on Al-Sina’a Street in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Since the Israeli occupation resumed its violent offensive at dawn on Tuesday, a total of 591 civilians have been killed, including more than 220 children and 115 women, with 1,042 others injured, mostly women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

