Wahyudi KS: Truth Doesn’t Have to Have Many Followers

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – The Islamic preacher of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Wahyudi KS said, quoting Sayyidina Ali bin Abi Tholib’s words, the truth is people who uphold the truth, even though there are not many of them.

“Truth is the gathering of the enforcers of truth, even if they are few. And that Firqah (is) a gathering of false experts (the enforcers of falsehood) even though there are many of them,” said Wahyudi with the material “Beware of False Firqoh, Towards Khoiru Ummah” in Tabligh Akbar Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) at Al-Taqwa Mosque, Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cileungsi, Bogor Regency on Saturday.

He said, in this case Sayyidina Ali bin Abi Talib emphasized that the amount of truth does not have to be a lot, the principle is that Al Jamaah adheres to the truth, namely the Al-Quran and Sunnah. While firqah is an association of people who commit falsehood, even though the followers are many in number.

“Examples of firqah criteria are those that violate/contradict the Qur’an and Sunnah. In the MUI National Working Meeting, November 6, 2007, it was stated that their characteristics include disbelieve in Muslims outside their group, disbelieve in their friends, radliyallahu ‘anhum, do not believe in As-Sunnah as a source of law after the Koran, believe all religions are true, equate Allah with makhluq/mujasimah, separates/splits Islam and Muslims and others,” said Wahyudi who is also a Lecturer at the Al-Fatah Islamic High School (STAI).

He explained that firqah literally means a human group, which may have a different understanding from other Muslims. The term firqah is commonly used to simplify groups, sects, and even sects.

“Be khoiru ummah, as mentioned by Ibn Kathir, namely people who memorize and master the Qur’an a lot, are the most pious, do the most good deeds and forbid evil and often stay in touch. God willing, we will avoid going astray,” he said.

The Tabligh Akbar on Saturday is part of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Center Taklim 1443 H/2022 which was held on 13-17 Sha’ban 1443H/16-20 March 2022 AD with the big theme “Strengthening Brotherhood and the Economy of the Ummah Towards the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Through the Momentum of Ramadan”.

The Tabligh Akbar which is held in a hybrid manner presented speakers from within and outside the country, including Muslim clerics and scholars from five continents.

Tablig Akbar is an annual activity that is held by the Islamic Community of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah). This activity was held as a means of da’wah, seeking knowledge, a forum for friendship, establishing ukhuwah with brothers/sisters in all regions in Indonesia, and welcoming the holy month of Ramadan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)