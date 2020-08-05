Uzbekistan-Indonesia Intensify Cooperation in Development of Religious Tourism

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia and Uzbekistan agreed to intensify cooperation in the development of religious tourism.

It was stated by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Indonesia U. Rozukulov when meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament Muhaimin Iskandar, UNA-OIC reported.

The parties stressed the substantial potential for expanding and further developing bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade-economy and culture-humanity.

According to Muhaimin Iskandar, Indonesia has great respect and interest in the Islamic heritage of Uzbekistan.

Bukhara, Samarkand and Tashkent are the three mainstay cities of tourism. These three cities are covered with historic mosques and the tombs of legendary scholars, from Imam Bukhari, Ibn Sina to Al Birruni.

Uzbekistan continues to improve the construction of facilities suitable for Muslim travelers. Qibla guidance, musala, ablution places are built in many places. Police tour also now available.

While Indonesian tourists are visa-free to Uzbekistan.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of Uzbekistan Airways in Indonesia A. Khojayev, who provided information about direct flights on the Jakarta – Tashkent – Jakarta route and transit transportation for Indonesian pilgrims under the Umra Plus program, as well as airline opportunities to transport passengers and cargo.

After the meeting, the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament was notified of his planned visit to Uzbekistan as part of a parliamentary delegation. The parties agreed to complete the terms of the tour after the resumption of regular flights to Uzbekistan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)