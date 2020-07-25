Indonesia-Uzbekistan Agree to Promote Bilateral Cooperation

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia and Uzbekistan recorded a number of initiatives to advance bilateral cooperation between the two countries at the 8th meeting of the Indonesia-Uzbekistan Bilateral Consultation Committee (KKB) which was held virtually on Thursday.

The Indonesian delegation was led by the Director General The Asia-Pacific and Africa Foreign Ministry, Desra Percaya, while the Uzbekistan delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Furkat Sidikov.

The meeting discussed a number of developments in bilateral cooperation since the last KKB in Tashkent at the end of 2018.

Among the discussions that surfaced were efforts to increase trade and investment cooperation, political and security cooperation, particularly overcoming terrorism and transnational crime, as well as tourism and culture.

The meeting also noted a number of initiatives that need to be encouraged by the two countries, including efforts to strengthen trade by expanding market access, protection of investment, cooperation between the Republic of Indonesia and Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce to explore business opportunities in each country, and handling COVID-19, particularly in research and pharmaceutical fields

In addition, the two countries also discussed issues of mutual concern, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, Indonesia-Uzbekistan support for the Afghan peace process, and the strengthening of cooperation in the OIC forum including the Palestinian issue.

Closing the meeting, the two parties agreed to encourage related agencies to compile a concrete cooperation implementation program of the agreed MoU/agreement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)