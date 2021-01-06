Indonesia Encourages A Safe, Voluntary, Dignified Repatriation of Rohingya Refugees

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stated that one of the priorities of Indonesia’s foreign policy in 2021 is to encourage the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of Rohingya refugees.

She hopes that the ASEAN Secretariat could immediately carry out a Comprehensive Need Assessment to encourage this realization.

“Indonesia will continue to strive so that there is progress in resolving the Rakhine State issue,” Retno said in the 2021 Annual Press Statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs (PPTM) which was held virtually for the first time, Wednesday (6/1).

The Foreign Minister stated that on humanitarian grounds, Indonesia had also temporarily accommodated two waves of Rohingya refugees with a total of 396 people.

Indonesia hopes that with the completion of the General Election in Myanmar the commitment to solving the root of the problem and creating conducive conditions in Rakhine State can be restarted.

“Myanmar is their home and the world hopes they could return home voluntarily, safely and with dignity,” she said. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)