UN Seek $934.5 Million for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis in Bangladesh

Dhaka, MINA – The United Nations (UN) and its partners announced on Monday that they are seeking $934.5 million to fund a crucial plan addressing the ongoing Rohingya humanitarian crisis in Bangladesh, Anadolu Agency reported.

The funding will support nearly one million Rohingya refugees and more than 390,000 vulnerable Bangladeshis living in host communities, as detailed in a report from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

The plan, which spans two years and is designed for 2025, marks the first such response plan for Bangladesh, reflecting the prolonged nature of the crisis and the deteriorating conditions in the refugee camps.

The expanded budget aims to tackle growing food insecurity, malnutrition, and safety concerns while focusing on critical infrastructure upgrades, safer temporary shelters, and resilience programs to reduce vulnerabilities.

The funding will help address severe malnutrition and protection risks, ensuring continued access to life-saving food assistance and security measures in the camps.

The plan also introduces economic opportunities, skill development, and temporary shelter solutions to help mitigate funding gaps and support voluntary repatriation.

Furthermore, it emphasizes enhancing camp safety through law enforcement training and community engagement initiatives.

The Rohingya crisis has been exacerbated by new arrivals from Myanmar, with approximately 50,000 fleeing renewed violence. The displaced individuals, who had previously fled genocide attempts in 2017, now require urgent protection and humanitarian aid. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)