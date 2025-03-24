SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Seek $934.5 Million for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis in Bangladesh

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Dhaka, MINA – The United Nations (UN) and its partners announced on Monday that they are seeking $934.5 million to fund a crucial plan addressing the ongoing Rohingya humanitarian crisis in Bangladesh, Anadolu Agency reported.

The funding will support nearly one million Rohingya refugees and more than 390,000 vulnerable Bangladeshis living in host communities, as detailed in a report from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

The plan, which spans two years and is designed for 2025, marks the first such response plan for Bangladesh, reflecting the prolonged nature of the crisis and the deteriorating conditions in the refugee camps.

The expanded budget aims to tackle growing food insecurity, malnutrition, and safety concerns while focusing on critical infrastructure upgrades, safer temporary shelters, and resilience programs to reduce vulnerabilities.

Also Read: Hundreds Arrested in Turkey During Mass Protests Against Istanbul Mayor’s Detention

The funding will help address severe malnutrition and protection risks, ensuring continued access to life-saving food assistance and security measures in the camps.

The plan also introduces economic opportunities, skill development, and temporary shelter solutions to help mitigate funding gaps and support voluntary repatriation.

Furthermore, it emphasizes enhancing camp safety through law enforcement training and community engagement initiatives.

The Rohingya crisis has been exacerbated by new arrivals from Myanmar, with approximately 50,000 fleeing renewed violence. The displaced individuals, who had previously fled genocide attempts in 2017, now require urgent protection and humanitarian aid. []

Also Read: Tragic Cargo Plane Crash Near Mogadishu Claims Five Lives

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagaid funding cuts. Bangladesh refugees Cox's Bazar Displacement Crisis food insecurity global funding humanitarian aid International aid international responsibility IOM Malnutrition Myanmar Conflict peace in Myanmar protection risks refugee camps refugee support Rohingya crisis security concerns UN response plan UNHCR voluntary repatriation

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

UN Seek $934.5 Million for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis in Bangladesh

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Warns of Massacre in Tel al-Sultan Amid Israeli Bombardment

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

UNRWA Chief Warns of Imminent Hunger Crisis in Gaza Due to Israeli Blockade

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Bombing of UNOPS Headquarters in Gaza Kills UN Employee

  • Wednesday, 19 March 2025 - 23:47 WIB
Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono, met with the Special Envoy of the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, in Jakarta on Monday (photo: Kemlu RI)
Indonesia

Indonesia to Build Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza: Foreign Minister

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian Killed in Israeli Drone Strike, Death Toll Rises to 48,572

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian Muslim Community Plays Key Role in Energy Transition, Experts Say

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 22:36 WIB
Palestine

Repairs Underway at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 23:08 WIB
Asia

Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 16:39 WIB
International

Arab Foreign Ministers Meet in Doha to Discuss Gaza Reconstruction

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 17:01 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:04 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Controversy

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 11:47 WIB
America

Trump Shuts Down US-Funded Media, Including Voice of America

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 23:37 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Dozens of Victims’ Israel New Attacks on Gaza Rushed to Indonesian Hospital

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 22:14 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Recent Airstrikes on Gaza Kill 89 Women, 174 Children

  • Wednesday, 19 March 2025 - 23:31 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us