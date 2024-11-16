Thousands Raise Indonesian and Palestinian Flags in the Sunda Strait

Thousands of residents from Lampung raised Indonesian and Palestinian flags in the waters of the Sunda Strait, Bakauheni District, South Lampung Regency, as part of the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2024 activities. (PHOTO: MINA/Iwan Abdurrahman)

South Lampung, MINA – Thousands of people from Lampung raised Indonesian and Palestinian flags in the Sunda Strait, Bakauheni District, South Lampung Regency. This event was organized as part of the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2024, an initiative by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG).

Yusron Darojat, the Head of the AWG Lampung Bureau, stated on Saturday in Bakauheni that the primary objective of the event was to continuously engage and encourage individuals with a humanitarian concern to express their support for Palestine.

“This initiative involved approximately 1,000 participants who set sail and raised flags in the Sunda Strait,” he said.

According to Yusron, the activity saw the participation of individuals traveling by motorcycles and vehicles from various regions, including Jambi, South Sumatra, East Lampung, Central Lampung, North Lampung, South Lampung, Bandar Lampung, and Pringsewu.

Furthermore, he expressed hope that this solidarity movement would inspire the broader public to pay greater attention, not only to the situation in Palestine, but also to global humanitarian issues in general.

“Our aim is to strengthen the collective sense of humanity, unity, and support for the Palestinian cause. We hope that this will serve as a reminder of the importance of upholding peace and justice worldwide, and contribute both morally and through tangible actions in supporting the Palestinian people’s struggle,” he explained.

Additionally, the organizers sought to deliver a message to the global community that the people of Indonesia remain steadfast in their opposition to the suffering experienced by the Palestinian people.

“We wish to reinforce the values of humanity, solidarity, and support for Palestine. By incorporating the involvement of ferries for the flag-raising ceremony in the Sunda Strait, we aspire to amplify this message globally through media coverage and documentation, especially in this era of open information, where any action can have far-reaching effects, particularly with a large-scale movement,” he emphasized.

Yusron further noted that a six-meter-wide Indonesian and Palestinian flag was raised aboard the ferry, alongside hundreds of other flags, by the participants as they crossed the Sunda Strait.

The Lampung convoy participants are also expected to join the “1,000 Volunteers for Palestine” rally, which will be held on Sunday at the Kempi 3 Field, Buperta Cibubur.

The rally will feature notable figures, including the Palestinian Ambassador, Dr. Zuhair Al-Shun, the Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto, and the Head of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), Air Marshal TNI Kusworo. (T/RE1/P2)

