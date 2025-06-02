SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

PSG Fans Show Powerful Solidarity with Gaza During Champions League Final

PSG Fans Show Powerful Solidarity with Gaza During Champions League Final (photo: X)
Munich, MINA – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters used the spotlight of the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, Palestine chronicle reported.

Following Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi’s opening goal in PSG’s 5-0 victory over Inter Milan, fans unfurled a large banner reading, “STOP GENOCIDE IN GAZA.” The banner was accompanied by a sea of Palestinian flags, keffiyehs, and placards condemning the ongoing Israeli offensive on Gaza.

Supporters also chanted, “Nous sommes tous les enfants de Gaza,” which translates to “We are all the children of Gaza.”

This public display was not the first instance of PSG fans voicing support for Palestinians. In November 2024, during a group stage match against Atlético Madrid, they made headlines for raising a massive palestine/">Free Palestine banner.

Also Read: UNRWA Chief: Israel's Aid Distribution Plan a 'Death Trap' for Starving Gazans

Saturday’s protest comes amid a worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip. The territory has been under an Israeli-imposed blockade for over 19 months, with infrastructure devastated, hospitals overwhelmed, and over two million people facing the threat of famine.

The UN World Food Programme has recently warned of mass starvation, citing widespread hunger and severe malnutrition, especially among children, due to limited or blocked humanitarian aid.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, more than 54,381 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s military campaign began in October 2023. An additional 124,381 have been injured, many with permanent disabilities. Thousands remain trapped under rubble as emergency services are unable to access devastated areas. []

Also Read: Kamil Idris Sworn In as Sudan's New Prime Minister Amid Ongoing Conflict

