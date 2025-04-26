SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Massive Protests Erupt Across US Cities Against Israel’s Aggression on Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

10 Views

Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)

Washington, MINA – Large-scale demonstrations took place on Friday in major cities across the United States, including New York City, Washington, Milwaukee, Dallas, San Francisco, and Chicago. Protesters rallied in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemned what they described as the ongoing genocide in Gaza by Israeli forces.

In New York City’s Herald Square, hundreds gathered, demanding an immediate ceasefire, an arms embargo on Israel, and the swift delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Protesters also expressed anger over the use of American taxpayers’ money to fund Israeli military operations that target civilians.

Participants waved Palestinian flags and held banners denouncing Israel’s actions in Gaza while emphasizing the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region. Demonstrators urged for the opening of border crossings to allow aid into Gaza without delay.

In a related move, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) announced it had ended its relationship with Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer, following sustained advocacy from pro-Palestinian students and activists. []

Also Read: Syria’s New Revolutionary Flag Raised at UN Headquarters

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagarms embargo ceasefire Elbit Systems Gaza genocide Global Day of Action humanitarian aid Israel MIT New York Palestine Palestinian flags protests Student Activism United States Washington

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Genocidal War Leads to Amputation of 1,000 Palestinian Children’s Limbs

  • 5 minutes ago
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Photo

Tensions Rise Between Israeli Leaders Over Gaza War Strategy

  • 15 minutes ago
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

Massive Protests Erupt Across US Cities Against Israel’s Aggression on Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill At Least 15 Palestinians in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

AWG Urges Boycott of Israel-Affiliated Brands in Protest Outside US Embassy

  • 3 hours ago
Humanitarian Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Faces Deepening Hunger Amid 54 Days of Israeli Aid Blockade

  • 12 hours ago
Load More
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya detained by Israeli Forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza since Dawn Kill Dozens of Palestinians

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Indonesia

AWG and STAI Hold a Seminar in Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Israeli occupation forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Sustain 95-Day Aggression on Jenin

  • 16 hours ago
Syria’s New Revolutionary Flag Raised at UN Headquarters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Syria’s New Revolutionary Flag Raised at UN Headquarters

  • 10 hours ago
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us