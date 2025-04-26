Massive Protests Erupt Across US Cities Against Israel’s Aggression on Gaza

Washington, MINA – Large-scale demonstrations took place on Friday in major cities across the United States, including New York City, Washington, Milwaukee, Dallas, San Francisco, and Chicago. Protesters rallied in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemned what they described as the ongoing genocide in Gaza by Israeli forces.

In New York City’s Herald Square, hundreds gathered, demanding an immediate ceasefire, an arms embargo on Israel, and the swift delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Protesters also expressed anger over the use of American taxpayers’ money to fund Israeli military operations that target civilians.

Participants waved Palestinian flags and held banners denouncing Israel’s actions in Gaza while emphasizing the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region. Demonstrators urged for the opening of border crossings to allow aid into Gaza without delay.

In a related move, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) announced it had ended its relationship with Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer, following sustained advocacy from pro-Palestinian students and activists. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)