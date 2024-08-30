The Destruction of the State of Israel

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم

By Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Allah, the Almighty, says:

وَإِذَآ أَرَدْنَآ أَن نُّهْلِكَ قَرْيَةً أَمَرْنَا مُتْرَفِيهَا فَفَسَقُوا۟ فِيهَا فَحَقَّ عَلَيْهَا ٱلْقَوْلُ فَدَمَّرْنَٰهَا تَدْمِيرًا [١٦] وَكَمْ أَهْلَكْنَا مِنَ ٱلْقُرُونِ مِنۢ بَعْدِ نُوحٍ ۗ وَكَفَىٰ بِرَبِّكَ بِذُنُوبِ عِبَادِهِۦ خَبِيرًۢا بَصِيرًا[١٧] (الاسراء [١٧]: ١٦ــ١٧)

“And when We intend to destroy a town, We command its affluent ones to fear Allah, but they commit corruption therein, and the word against it has been justified, so We destroy it with complete destruction. And how many a generation have We destroyed after Noah. And sufficient is your Lord, concerning the sins of His servants, Acquainted and Seeing.” (Qur’an 17:16-17)

Imam Ibn Kathir, may Allah have mercy on him, explains that Allah does not destroy a nation without first sending warners to guide its leaders to uphold justice, act with obedience, and cease all forms of corruption and injustice.

However, if the rulers continue to act unjustly and persist in wrongdoing and corruption, disregarding the warnings, then Allah’s decree of destruction is enacted.

Destruction can occur in various ways. Past communities faced natural disasters like storms and floods, as experienced by the people of Prophet Noah, or earthquakes and liquefaction as experienced by the people of Prophet Lot.

Destruction can also come from infectious diseases, pandemics, and similar calamities, as seen with the people of Prophet Hud, Salih, Moses, and other prophets. Additionally, destruction can be the result of enemy attacks, as with the Israelites and Babylon.

According to Abu Ubaidah and Ibn Qutaibah, the term “We command” can mean “We increase,” thus the verse means: “If We intend to destroy a town, We increase the affluent among them, and then they commit wickedness… and so on.”

Current Situation of Israel

Examining the current state of Israel, especially after the “Al-Aqsa Storm” attack by Palestinian fighters from Gaza, the situation has worsened and is heading toward destruction.

This concern has intensified following the death of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, which is strongly suspected to be a scenario orchestrated by Israel. Residents of Tel Aviv and its surroundings are deeply worried about potential retaliatory strikes from Iran.

This anxiety is evident among high-ranking Israeli officials, who are now caught in a dilemma, hurling accusations at each other, neglecting the social and economic conditions of their citizens.

Knesset member Benny Gantz has stated that Benjamin Netanyahu will not protect Israeli citizens but is only interested in his personal interests, safeguarding himself and his family.

Gantz predicts that Israel will soon face a civil war, whether sooner or later, knowingly or unknowingly.

On the other hand, the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports, citing reliable Israeli sources, that both the public and leaders are experiencing unprecedented levels of anxiety.

The report also cites U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who indicated that Iran would likely carry out a major attack on Israel in retaliation for the death of Palestinian leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Aside from external threats, Israel is also facing severe internal issues, including economic collapse, political instability, security concerns, and a loss of public trust in its leaders.

Despite ongoing support from their main ally, the United States, it seems this support is insufficient to save Israel from impending ruin.

According to Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV, Hezbollah militants’ attacks on northern occupied territories have intensified, causing significant damage to Israeli military facilities there.

Sirens wail almost constantly. Israel’s air defenses are overwhelmed by rocket attacks from Hezbollah militants, resulting in many casualties among both military personnel and civilians in Israel.

Israeli military veteran Major General (Ret.) Itzhak Brik predicts that his country will soon experience severe destruction and collapse due to the ongoing war.

Brik shared his predictions in an article in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, noting that the ongoing conflict in Gaza since October 7, 2023, will evolve into internal clashes among Israeli elites, ultimately leading to the country’s downfall.

Former Israeli Deputy Prime Minister Avigdor Lieberman echoed similar sentiments, stating that Benjamin Netanyahu is driving Israel toward destruction and is uncertain about how to manage the current state of the nation.

Lieberman added that Netanyahu is now merely trying to maintain power for as long as possible. Israel is facing what he describes as an existential threat, experiencing multidimensional crises in politics, economy, and security, the worst since its establishment.

In agreement with these officials, Israeli historian Illan Pappe identifies five signs of imminent Zionist Israeli collapse:

1. Civil war among Jews, starting with a conflict between secular and religious Jews in Israel before the October 7 attack.

2. Unprecedented global support for the Palestinian cause.

3. Economic issues. With sharp class divides in Israel, the number of people at risk of poverty has been rising annually.

4. The Israeli military’s inability to support Jewish communities in the south and north.

5. The stance of the new Jewish generation, especially American Jews, who no longer believe that Israel will protect them from genocide or anti-Semitism and have joined solidarity movements for Palestine.

Destruction of the State of Israel

Senior Israeli economic analyst Gad Loir recently wrote in the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth that Israel’s economy has “collapsed” to an unprecedented low.

Other media, such as Time of Israel, citing national business data, reported that at least 60,000 businesses have closed since early 2024, while thousands of others remain unprofitable, uncertain of how long they can survive amid national chaos.

The tourism and transportation sectors are among the hardest hit, with many flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv, and other cities suspended or delayed indefinitely.

Tourism is nearly at a standstill due to the war, affecting surrounding businesses. Israelis currently feel helpless and are protesting for their government to end the conflict.

Thus, Israel’s current destruction is not due to natural disasters but rather internal chaos, economic collapse, division, internal strife, loss of faith in leadership, and international hostility. (T/RE1/P2)

والله أعلمُ بالـصـواب

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)