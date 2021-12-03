Saudi Arabia to Hosts Formula 1 for First Time

Jeddah, MINA – Saudi Arabia will host its first Formula 1 race this weekend at Jeddah’s Corniche Circuit.

The circuit will host a second round of 50 laps on a 6.1-kilometre (3.7-mile) track, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

The qualifying round of the 21st race of the season will kick off on Saturday at 1400GMT and the race is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 1730GMT.

Dutch Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton have been in a tight race for the 2021 title.

Verstappen has nine Grand Prix wins while Hamilton has seven in the championship. Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren-Mercedes) and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) have each tasted one win so far.

Racer standings

1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 351.5 points

2. Lewis Hamilton (United Kingdom): 343.5

3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 203

4. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 190

5. Lando Norris (United Kingdom): 153. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)