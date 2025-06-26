Messi Set to Face Former Club PSG in Club World Cup Round of 16

Atlanta, MINA – Football fans are in for a thrilling showdown as Inter Miami is set to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Round of 16 of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, marking a high-stakes reunion between Lionel Messi and his former club.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, June 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where Messi will lead MLS side Inter Miami against PSG, the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League champions. The clash marks Messi’s first encounter with PSG since leaving the French club in 2023 after a rocky two-year stint.

PSG secured their knockout spot after topping Group B, following their historic first-ever UEFA Champions League title. Meanwhile, Inter Miami qualified as runners-up of Group A, finishing behind Palmeiras after a 2–2 draw in their final group match on Tuesday.

This face-off adds an emotional layer as Messi, now the face of Inter Miami, goes head-to-head with the very club where his Champions League dream went unfulfilled. The match will serve as a test for the MLS side against a European powerhouse aiming to complete their fairytale season.

Also Read: No Condemnation, Iran Passes Bill to Suspend Cooperation with IAEA

As kickoff approaches, the storyline is clear: redemption, rivalry, and a shot at global glory. Will Messi spoil PSG’s momentum, or will his former teammates assert their dominance?

Mark your calendars! Inter Miami vs PSG is one clash you won’t want to miss. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Middle East Escalation Delays Two Hajj Pilgrim Groups