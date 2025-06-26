SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Messi Set to Face Former Club PSG in Club World Cup Round of 16

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 minutes ago

6 minutes ago

1 Views ㅤ

Atlanta, MINA – Football fans are in for a thrilling showdown as Inter Miami is set to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Round of 16 of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, marking a high-stakes reunion between Lionel Messi and his former club.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, June 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where Messi will lead MLS side Inter Miami against PSG, the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League champions. The clash marks Messi’s first encounter with PSG since leaving the French club in 2023 after a rocky two-year stint.

PSG secured their knockout spot after topping Group B, following their historic first-ever UEFA Champions League title. Meanwhile, Inter Miami qualified as runners-up of Group A, finishing behind Palmeiras after a 2–2 draw in their final group match on Tuesday.

This face-off adds an emotional layer as Messi, now the face of Inter Miami, goes head-to-head with the very club where his Champions League dream went unfulfilled. The match will serve as a test for the MLS side against a European powerhouse aiming to complete their fairytale season.

Also Read: No Condemnation, Iran Passes Bill to Suspend Cooperation with IAEA

As kickoff approaches, the storyline is clear: redemption, rivalry, and a shot at global glory. Will Messi spoil PSG’s momentum, or will his former teammates assert their dominance?

Mark your calendars! Inter Miami vs PSG is one clash you won’t want to miss. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Middle East Escalation Delays Two Hajj Pilgrim Groups

TagClub World Cup 2025 Round of 16 Club World Cup PSG Inter Miami Inter Miami FIFA 2025 Inter Miami knockout stage Inter Miami PSG June 29 Inter Miami vs PSG Club World Cup Lionel Messi Club World Cup match Mercedes-Benz Stadium Club World Cup Messi Atlanta 2025 Messi former club clash Messi PSG reunion Messi redemption match Messi vs PSG 2025 PSG Champions League winner

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Messi Set to Face Former Club PSG in Club World Cup Round of 16

  • 6 minutes ago
Load More
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Articles

Safiya Saeed: From Somali Migrant to First Hijab-Wearing Mayor of Sheffield

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 20:15 WIB
Israel attack on Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Top IRGC Intelligence Commanders Killed in Israeli Airstrike

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 10:18 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Genocide Update: 55,908 Killed, 131,138 Injured in Israeli Attacks

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Re-Close Aqsa Mosque After Overnight Raid

  • Monday, 23 June 2025 - 11:28 WIB
Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 10:31 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Declares Jakarta as the World’s Halal Capital

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 19:02 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us