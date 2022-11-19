Palestine Solidarity Month and the Spirit to Defend Al Aqsa

By Bahron Ansori, MINA Journalist

November 2022 is the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) which is being commemorated in Indonesia. Meanwhile, the United Nations has designated November 29 as Palestine Solidarity Day. In order to enliven this BSP, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) from the center to several regions in Indonesia held various activities as a form of concern for Palestinian Muslims and the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Some of the series of BSP activities held by the Bogor-based Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) included, Al-Aqsa Love Walk, raising the Indonesian-Palestinian flag on the peak of Mount Muria, Gowes to Al Aqsa, poetry about Al Aqsa, quizzes about Al Aqsa, the Quran recitation competition and a series of other events.

Of course, there are many ways that every Muslim can express his love for Palestinian Muslims and the Aqsa Mosque. Apart from those mentioned above, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) also held a competition to write articles about the condition of Palestinian Muslims and the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Al Aqsa Mosque and its brief history

Al Aqsa Mosque as understood by the majority of Muslims, is the first Qibla of Muslims. It’s just that the first Qibla now cannot be visited by Muslims from various parts of the country. his is due to the annexation carried out by the Jewish Zionist invaders.

The prophets from time to time prospered the Al Aqsa Mosque. Here are the prophets who have played a big role in guarding, caring for and glorifying the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Prophet Abraham and his descendants

Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala chose Baitul Maqdis as the new place of residence for Ibrahim as and the place where he emigrated after experiencing tyranny and suffering caused by his own people in Iraq. Allah said in surah Al Anbiya ‘verse 71, “And We saved Abraham and Lut to a land that We have blessed for all mankind.”

Many sources indicate that Prophet Ibrahim as repeatedly came to Mecca from Baitul Maqdis. On one of his visits, he never renewed the Kaaba building. However, we haven’t found any sources that explain whether Prophet Abraham ever renewed the building of the Al Aqsa Mosque like he did for the Kaaba or not?

Ibn Taimiyah once mentioned, “Al Aqsa Mosque has existed since the era of Prophet Ibrahim as,” and in another place he mentioned, Al Aqsa used to be a place of prayer for the Prophets since the time of Prophet Abraham as, “Al Aqsa Mosque has been a place of prayer for the Prophets since the time of Prophet Ibrahim Al Khalil (Prophet Ibrahim as).” (Ibn Taimiyah: Al Fatawa, 27/257).

When Prophet Ibrahim as migrated and settled in Baitul Maqdis, he was accompanied by Prophet Lut as who was none other than his nephew. Prophet Ibrahim as was blessed with Ismail and Ishaq while at Baitul Maqdis. Likewise, Prophet Ishaq was blessed with Ya’qub when he was in Baitul Maqdis. Prophet Ya’qub as then settled in Baitul Maqdis and was blessed with Yusuf as to his other children. Their descendants are known as the Children of Israel.

After the famous story of Yusuf as and his brothers in Egypt, Prophet Ya’qub as at the end of his life moved to Egypt to die there. However, his body was later moved to the Baitul Maqdis area and buried next to his father Ishaq and grandfather Ibrahim as according to his will.

From the descendants of Ya’qub as (Children of Israel), Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala sent Musa as a Prophet in Egypt. Then the well-known story between Musa as and Pharaoh, until Allah ordered Musa as and his people to leave Egypt and move to Baitul Maqdis, said Allah SWT in Surah Al Maidah verse 21, “O my people, enter the holy land (Palestine) which Allah has ordained for you, and do not run backwards (for fear of the enemy), then you will be the losers.”

After Musa as died, Yusya’ bin Nun led a new generation and brought them into the holy land. The Prophet said, “Surely the sun is not held back (its light), except for Yusya’ when he was on his way to Baitul Maqdis.” (Narrated by Ahmad; 8145).

Yusya’ as is one of the prophets who is not mentioned in the Qur’an, but the Messenger of Allah has informed about his prophethood. Abu Hurairah has narrated, Rasulullah Shalallahu alaihi wasallam said, “One of the Prophets once fought, then he said to the sun, ”You are ordered (by AllahT and so am I. O Allah, hold (its light) over us.” (Narrated by Ahmad; 8070).

Prophet Sulayman as

After Yusya’ bin Nun, the Quran talks about prophets who came from the Children of Israel who ruled in Baitul Maqdis. They are the Prophet David as and his son Prophet Sualiman as. It seems that at that time Baitul Maqdis needed construction and construction, so Prophet Sulaiman as also renewed the building.

Of course this development is just renewal, not construction from scratch, just like the renewal of the Haram mosque (Kaaba) by the Prophet Ibrahim. Imam Al Qurtubi explained this in the syarah hadith of Abu Dzar ra when he asked the Prophet, “What was the first mosque built on earth?”

The Prophet replied, “The Haram Mosque.” Then he asked again, “Then what mosque? The Prophet replied, “Al Aqsa Mosque.” He asked again: “How long is the distance between the two?” The Holy Prophet replied, “Forty years.” (HR Bukhari: 3212, Muslim: 850).

This is based on a hadith narrated by Abdullah bin Amr ra, from Rasulullah Shalallahu alaihi wasallam he said, “When Sulaiman as had finished building Baitul Maqdis, he asked Allah for three things: so that Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala gave him laws according to His laws, so that Allah giving him power that no one else will have after him, and so that anyone who comes to Baitul Maqdis simply wants to pray in it, comes out of his sins as if he had just been born from his mother’s womb.”

Then the Prophet continued, “The first two requests were granted by Allah SWT. And I hope that the third wish will be granted.” (HR Ahmad: 6486, Nasa’i: 762, and besides them)

Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala says in surah Saba ‘verses 12-13, “And We (subject) the wind to Solomon, whose journey in the morning is the same as a month’s journey and his journey in the evening is the same as a month’s journey (also) and We flow copper fluid for him. And some of the jinn are working in front of him (under his authority) with the permission of his Lord. And whoever among them deviates from Our commands, We will taste for him the punishment of hell whose flames are burning. The jinn made for Solomon what he wanted from tall buildings and statues and plates that were (their size) like pools and pots that were fixed (on the stove). Work, O house of David, to give thanks (to Allah And very few of My grateful servants.”

Prophet Zakaria as, Prophet Yahya as and Prophet Isa as

Obviously, many of the Prophets followed in the footsteps of Prophet Sulayman (as) in Baitul Maqdis, but the Quran only talks about three of them in one period. Those three are very attached to the Baitul Maqdis and the Al Aqsa mosque. They are; Prophet Zakaria as and his son Prophet Yahya as, and Prophet Isa as. Al Aqsa Mosque is very important in their life, da’wah and continuous efforts to guide and correct the Children of Israel. The Al Aqsa Mosque is also a gathering place and pulpit for their da’wah.

After Imran’s wife (Maryam’s mother) made a vow, her son who was born would later serve at the Al Aqsa Mosque, according to the custom practiced by pious people from the Children of Israel at that time. Then she gave birth to her son, Maryam bint Imran. Then Zakaria as placed Maryam in a noble place in the Al Aqsa Mosque so that she could worship and serve there.

After that, there was a well-known event that she became pregnant with Isa (as). So Isa as was the last Prophet who was born and sent to be a prophet in Baitul Maqdis and the last prophet before the arrival of the Prophet Muhammad. (Ibn Kathir: Qoshash Al Anbiya’, p. 681-692).

Prophet Zakaria as was blessed with a child named Prophet Yahya as, where Prophet Isa lived at the same time as him. They really tried to preach the Children of Israel and carry out prophetic tasks. This is shown in an authentic hadith, from Al Harith bin Al ‘Asy’ari ra, the Prophet Muhammad said, “Indeed, Allah SWT has ordered Yahya bin Zakaria with five things, he implemented them and ordered the Children of Israel to practice them too.”

The Prophet continued, “But he was slow in carrying out these five cases.” Then Jesus said to him, “Indeed you have been ordered with five things in which you put them into practice and ordered the Children of Israel to practice them as well, so choose whether you will order the Children of Israel to practice them or I will order them to practice them?”

So Yahya replied, “If you get ahead of me calling them to practice these five things, then I’m afraid I’ll be tortured.” Then he gathered the Children of Israel in Baitul Maqdis until the mosque was full and people were sitting on the balconies, then he reminded them …….” (HR Ahmad: 17541). This hadith shows that in the past the Al Aqsa mosque was quite large and spacious, and also had high balconies during the era of Prophet Isa as.

After the Prophet Isa, the sending of the prophets stopped. Until Allah SWT sent the Prophet Muhammad SAW to perfect the path that had been passed by the previous Prophets with Al Aqsa. So the Prophet SAW made isro’ to the Al Aqsa mosque and mi’roj to the sky from the Al Aqsa mosque, and in it the Prophet SAW also acted as the prayer leader for the prophets.

In conclusion, Al Aqsa Mosque is a mosque built by the prophet. Then it was continued by other prophets in guarding and defending it. So the greater the position of the Al Aqsa Mosque and the more blessing it will increase. Now, the duty of every Muslim on earth is to struggle with various efforts to restore the glory and blessings of the Al Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

