Syubban Jambi Raises Palestinian Flag at the Summit of Mount Dempo

Jambi, MINA – In commemoration of Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2024, the youth group Syubban Jambi raised the Palestinian and Indonesian flags at the summit of Mount Dempo, located in Pagar Alam, South Sumatra on Wednesday.

Choirul Abror, the leader of the Syubban team in Jambi told MINA that 16 participants successfully reached the summit of Mount Dempo, situated at the border of Jambi and South Sumatra, with an elevation of 3,159 meters above sea level.

“This activity aims to express our solidarity with the Palestinian people’s struggle and to strengthen fraternity and the spirit of togetherness,” said Abror.

He explained that the team, composed of 16 members from various backgrounds, shared a common objective: to raise awareness about the Palestinian struggle through outdoor recreational activities.

Abror added that on the first day, the climbers faced a challenging terrain, including rocky paths and dense forests.

He stated that the team was divided into several groups to ensure the smooth progression of the journey and maintain collective safety.

“Although the weather at the beginning of the journey was rather hot, followed by rain, the climbers’ spirits remained high, continually reminding themselves of the noble purpose behind this activity,” said Abror.

“We undertook this climb as a form of solidarity with Palestine, which is currently engaged in a struggle for its independence and rights. We hope that through this activity, we can better educate the public on the importance of unity and global justice,” he added.

He also mentioned that the climbers held a joint prayer for the safety of Muslims in Palestine.

“This serves as a symbol of our unity in facing global challenges and as a reminder that the struggle for justice and humanity transcends territorial boundaries,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

