Indonesia’s AWG Hosts International Baitul Maqdis Grand Seminar

Al-Muhajirun, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) held the International Baitul Maqdis Grand Seminar at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, located within the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School complex and Al-Fatah Madrasa in Muhajirun, Negara Ratu, Natar, South Lampung on Friday.

The seminar, titled “The Roadmap of Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam in Liberating Baitul Maqdis,” featured several esteemed international speakers, including Professor Dr. Abd Al-Fattah El Waisi, a prominent expert on Baitul Maqdis from Palestine; Professor Dr. Mahmoud Hashim Anbar, a professor of Tafsir and Qur’anic Studies at Gaza Islamic University, Palestine; Bilal Anbar, head of the AWG Gaza Bureau and a Palestinian who witnessing to the October 7 war; Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, MA., Senior Advisor to AWG; and Fikri Rofiul Haq, a volunteer with the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

In his opening remarks, AWG Presidium Chairman Ir. Nur Ikhwan Abadi emphasized that the Baitul Maqdis seminar was part of the ongoing Ghazwah Fathul Aqsa campaign, first declared by Imaamul Muslimin Muhyiddin Hamidy in 2006.

“The Ghazwah Fathul Aqsa continues with a series of events and initiatives that we hope will bring us closer to the liberation of Masjidil Aqsa,” he stated before nearly 1,000 participants from various regions across Indonesia.

Ali Farkhan Tsani, the seminar’s organizer, noted that this event provided a significant opportunity and could serve as a crucial starting point in the struggle for the liberation of Masjidil Aqsa and Palestine.

“Through this seminar, we hope to enhance the participants’ enthusiasm in supporting the Palestinian cause and raise awareness about the importance of defending Masjidil Aqsa,” he remarked.

Similarly, M Amin Nuroni, the caretaker of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Lampung, expressed his appreciation for the seminar being hosted in Lampung, particularly at one of the province’s largest mosques, the An-Nubuwwah Mosque.

“May Allah grant us beneficial knowledge, bless the participants’ journeys from their respective homes, and record us as mujahids. This event serves as a testament that we have raised our voices for the liberation of Masjidil Aqsa,” he concluded.

The seminar, which is scheduled to run for three days (Friday to Sunday, 22-24/11), is attended by approximately 1,000 participants from 13 provinces across Indonesia.

The topics to be discussed include studies of the Qur’anic verses related to Baitul Maqdis, the blessings surrounding Baitul Maqdis, the strategies employed by Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam in the liberation of Baitul Maqdis, the geopolitics of the Muslim world concerning Palestine, the significance of the Thufanul Aqsa victory one year later, Indonesia’s relations with Palestine, and the imperative of Muslim unity. (T/RE1/P2)

