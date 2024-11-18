AWG Climbers Raise Indonesian and Palestinian Flags at Peak of Rinjani Mount

- A group of eleven climbers from the humanitarian organization Aqsa Working Group (AWG) successfully raised the Indonesian and Palestinian flags at the summit of Mount Rinjani in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) on Saturday, November 16, 2024. [Photo: AWG/MINA Archive]

Lombok, MINA – Eleven climbers from the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), a humanitarian organization, successfully raised the Indonesian and Palestinian flags at the summit of Mount Rinjani, located in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) on Saturday.

The expedition leader, Hayatdin, explained that the ascent to the 3,726-meter-high summit began on Friday, November 15, and was conducted as part of the 2024 Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP).

“Alhamdulillah, praise and gratitude to Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala. The mission to raise the Indonesian flag at the summit of Mount Rinjani, the third-highest mountain in Indonesia, has been successfully accomplished,” said Hayatdin in a video received by MINA on Saturday.

The eleven climbers hailed from various regions, including Greater Jakarta (Jabodetabek), West Java, and Central Java.

Among the climbers were two prominent figures from the AWG Presidium, Muhammad Anshorullah and Mangihut Hasudungan, both of whom are well-known humanitarian activists who have raised the Palestinian flag atop 111 mountain summits across Indonesia.

According to the official website of AWG, similar flag-raising activities have been conducted in previous years during the BSP.

“As in previous years, BSP has held flag-raising ceremonies on Mount Muria in 2022, Mount Sumbing in Wonosobo in 2023, and this year on Mount Rinjani,” said Hayatdin on Tuesday, November 12, during the send-off ceremony for the Rinjani expedition participants.

This year’s Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) marks the third event organized by AWG since its inception in 2022. The theme for this year’s BSP is “The Urgency of Literacy and Education for the Liberation of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

In addition to the flag-raising event, the BSP 2024 program includes various activities such as the 1000 Volunteers for Humanity Ceremony, Raising the Indonesia-Palestine Flags at Mount Rinjani, the Baitul Maqdis Grand Gathering, forums, social service initiatives, the “Pedal to Peace of Baitul Maqdis” program, the raising of flags in the Sunda Strait, a Digital and Virtual Expo on Baitul Maqdis, the installation of the Baitul Maqdis Map, the Baitul Maqdis Festival, and the grand launch of the Indonesia Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza.

The Baitul Maqdis Festival features various competitions, including Futsal Cup, multilingual speech contests, poetry recitations, article and short story writing, nasyid performances, Instagram Reels content creation, coloring, drawing, and more. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)