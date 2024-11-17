Select Language

Latest
-414 min. agoArab Community in Britain Writes to PM Condemning Gaza Genocide Denial
-337 min. agoImaam Yakhsyallah: Nine Steps to Liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine
-195 min. agoOver 1,000 Indonesian Humanitarian Volunteers Ready  to Support Palestinians
5 hours agoHezbollah Targets Israeli Army Bases, Troops in Northern Israel
12 hours agoPalestinian Fighters Eliminate Israeli Soldiers and Military Vehicles
Slideshow

Over 1,000 Indonesian Humanitarian Volunteers Ready  to Support Palestinians

Jakarta, MINA – The grand assembly of 1,000 humanitarian volunteers was held at the Cibubur Campground in East Jakarta, with the primary objective of mobilizing humanitarian support for global peace initiatives.

The event attracted not only the initially planned 1,000 volunteers but a larger number of participants, including volunteers from regions outside Jakarta, such as Bandung (West Java), Lampung, Semarang (Central Java), and other areas.

The commander of the grand assembly, Endang Sudrajat, emphasized that the gathering was a clear demonstration of Indonesia’s deep commitment to humanitarian values, peace, and its resolve to promote these ideals on a global scale.

The event was attended by various national organizations, including Basarnas, BNPB, Jakarta Rescue, MER-C, Rumah Zakat, PMI, the Indonesian Drone Pilot Association (APDI), STAI Al-Fatah, STISA Abdullah bin Masud, and others.

Additionally, the assembly featured a variety of cultural and performance activities, such as paramotor displays, karate, Silat Tapak Suci, scouting activities, therapeutic sessions by Al-Fatah practitioners, and performances by students and santri from Al-Fatah. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news