Open Letter to President Emmanuel Macron

By: Ustaz Hadi Winarto, Indonesian Figurer, Global Social and Political Observer

To Your Excellency, the President of France Mr. Emmanuel Macron

I started the Open Letter by reading Bismillahirrahmanirrahiim, in the basmallah sentence there are lessons and lessons about love and true love.

I write his letter because I still have the love and affection for you which was taught by the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) the scholars and founders of the Indonesian nation. I am a Muslim, I am grateful to Allah, I was born in a country that has the foundation of a country that has the Belief in God, a peaceful country with various religions, ethnic groups, cultures, self-defense, mass organizations, political parties that uphold the value of love and world compassion, unity, peace and tolerance.

After going through the evening prayer, I was moved to write this Open Letter, worried that incidents of insulting Prophet Muhammad PBUH would continue to occur and spread repeatedly to various countries that had not properly and correctly understood the teachings and understanding brought by the Prophet Muhammad.

I believe this Open Letter is protected by the Law on Human Rights at the International and National levels regarding the right to express an opinion.

Responding to your speech regarding the caricature of the Prophet Muhammad as freedom of expression in the spotlight of the world community and creating uproar in various parts of the world with demonstrations and boycotts of products from your country.

In my reflections, the speech that you convey may lack literacy and understanding of the figure of the Prophet Muhammad and the teachings he carries.

Your Excellency President Macron, the leader is a reflection of some of the people who voted for him, of course you must be responsible for the speech you deliver.

So once again because of my love and affection for you and also the people you lead, I hope that the President will realize his mistake, apologize, and try to correct his mistakes by doing several things to create an atmosphere of world life that is peaceful, serene, full of love. dear, and true love.

I suggest that you seek complete and holistic literacy about the Prophet Muhammad and the teachings he carries, you can ask historians, religious experts, linguists and world writers who have acknowledged the role of Prophet Muhammad PBUH in world civilization to date.

But, I need to add a few things so that you can understand quickly and correctly, of course, with your intelligence in using the power to think.

Your Excellency President Macron.

Of course you have advisors who are able to analyze with advanced science, methods and technology what I say.

So without intending to offend you or teach you, let me fulfill my obligation as a follower of the Prophet Muhammad, to show you the truth, how much influence the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad PBUH has on all the inhabitants of this earth.

I ask you and all those who hate the Prophet Muhammad, his teachings and followers everywhere in the world to prevent the recurrence of various forms of humiliation that can create uproar in the life of this world.

The things I want to tell you are:

1. Did you know that the name of the Prophet Muhammad is juxtaposed with the name of Allah and is chanted every second alternately from various countries in this world without stopping, lasting until the end of time or the destruction of the earth and the universe, then if you are truly great, can you stop the sound of the Adhan at any time from all over the world, stop the creeds in prayer from all over the world.

2. Do you know that with the sound of the Adhan to maintain the balance energy of this universe, those of you who feel that you are alive without the spark of Allah’s grace through the energy of adhan and prayer. Try to examine honestly and openly how much influence the energy of Adhan and prayer for the survival of this life. Many experts have proven that you can do with new research and observations.

3. How glorious are the teachings brought by the Prophet Muhammad, especially about tolerance, peace, compassion and true love, how he provides examples and examples with great character or morals when hurt, insulted and reviled but still responds with kindness and patience. I suggest you read the biography and life story of the Prophet Muhammad.

4. I say don’t provoke the anger of Muslims anywhere. Because every Muslim who loves Allah and His Messenger Prophet Muhammad, his love for Prophet Muhammad is greater than the world and everything in it is even ready to surrender his soul and body to prove his love for Prophet Muhammad and it will not be extinguished until the life of this world ends.

5. Try to think about it in the midst of a pandemic that has spread to all corners of the world with all its impacts in various aspects of life. Now you are adding to the noise that creates product demonstrations and boycotts. Do you not think your speech has a huge impact on all levels of society which can add to the problems of the world.

6. Through this Open Letter, I hope that you apologize to all Muslims throughout the world, sincerely for the mistakes that have been truly realized after going through logical analysis, input from various world figures, good advisors and making improvements for welfare. , justice, world peace and stop programs that bring about world chaos.

7. If point 6, you have done it. I am happy to invite you to come to Indonesia and I will give you a prize of the most expensive book in the world at a price of $ 100 million which I entitled “SUPER VVIP WAYS FOR THE WORLD.”

Your Excellency President Macron.

Actually, I still have a lot to say, but it is enough that the seven important points above are important concerns and priorities for you to understand and carry out.

However, for the sake of the creation of an intelligent world society, the creation of world peace, tranquility and tranquility. There are still many good programs that can be run without insulting and exploiting fellow human beings.

We are able to create advanced technology, robots with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to become human servants, but we cannot create humans, minds, hearts and their love for glorified figures at the end of this era.

So the most important of all is a noble, world-class character, not just being able to be a leader of a country.

Characters who are fun, glorify, respect, love and cherish fellow humans even creatures and their environment.

Let’s change our mindset not to enjoy happiness above the suffering of others, let’s stop exploiting fellow humans with all kinds of systems and tricks.

The Holy Al-Quran states, “And we did not send you (Muhammad), but to be a mercy for all the worlds”.

This verse is an affirmation that the Prophet Muhammad PBUH brought mercy not only to this small earth, but also to the universe.

That is the authentic proof of Allah the Most Merciful, the Most Merciful, whose truth can be tested with universal standards in this world, which cannot be changed by anyone and at any time because the guardian is Allah the Ruler of this universe.

For His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron, I pray to the presence of Allah SWT, the Almighty God of turning people’s hearts Hopefully President Emmanuel Macron will receive guidance, have the right belief and live a lot of benefits for his people .

It is time for this world to be led by intelligent human beings, with sincere hearts full of affection and true love, able to think clearly to guide and lead its people to a truly happy life.

Greetings,

Hadi Winarto

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)