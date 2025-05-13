Trump Considers Lifting US Sanctions on Syria for ‘Fresh Start’

Washington, MINA – President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is considering lifting US sanctions on Syria, expressing hope for a “fresh start” in relations with Damascus, Anadolu Agency reported.

The remarks come after a request from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and ongoing diplomatic talks with Ankara following the ouster of the Assad regime in December.

“We’re going to have to make a decision on the sanctions, which we may very well relieve. We may take them off of Syria because we want to give them a fresh start,” Trump said at the White House. He noted that the current sanctions limit Syria’s ability to rebuild and move forward.

The comments align with growing signals from Western leaders hinting at easing restrictions on Syria. French President Emmanuel Macron also stated that the EU plans to gradually lift its sanctions, contingent on Syria’s continued progress.

During a visit by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Paris, Macron emphasized the importance of international oversight and collaboration with the UN to ensure transparency in rebuilding efforts.

Macron added that a phased lifting of sanctions could help restore Syria’s stability, vital for the wider Middle East region.

France, he said, would prioritize proper use of funds and advocate within the EU to move forward, despite reservations from some member states. []

