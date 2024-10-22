Macron Urges Netanyahu to Protect Civilians in Lebanon

Paris, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to safeguard civilian infrastructure in Lebanon and prioritise the protection of civilians while working toward a ceasefire.

During his phone conversation with Netanyahu, Macron condemned the Israeli army’s actions against UNIFIL premises and expressed his wish that the UN peacekeepers would be allowed to play their full role in southern Lebanon, allowing civilians to return to their homes safely on both sides of the Lebanon-Israel border, Middle East Monitor reports.

Since Israel launched its attack against Lebanon on 23 September, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which has around 9,500 soldiers from more than 50 countries, has accused the Israeli forces of “repeatedly” and “deliberately” firing at its positions. UNIFIL said that the Israeli army has “deliberately demolished” a watchtower and a fence at one of its positions in southern Lebanon.

The two officials also discussed the situation in Gaza. Macron claimed that last week’s killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar should be viewed as an opportunity to “launch a new negotiation phase for a ceasefire in Gaza, release all hostages and allow the delivery of large quantities of humanitarian aid.”

Israel has carried out extensive air strikes in Lebanon targeting what it claims are Hezbollah positions, marking an escalation after a year of cross-border exchanges with the Lebanese group amid Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza.

The Lebanese health authorities report that nearly 2,500 people have been killed and over 11,500 injured in Israeli attacks since last year. On 1 October, Israel intensified the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)