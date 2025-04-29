Macron Condemns Murder of Muslim Worshipper, Affirms France Has No Place for Hate

Paris, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the murder of a Muslim worshipper in southern France, declaring that racism and hate have “no place” in the country, Anadolu Agency reported.

The attack occurred early Friday at a mosque in the village of La Grand-Combe in the Gard region, where a Malian national was stabbed 40 to 50 times while praying.

Macron emphasized the importance of protecting religious freedoms, stating, “Freedom of worship cannot be violated,” and extended support to France’s Muslim community.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou also denounced the act as an “Islamophobic atrocity.”

The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) described the incident as an “anti-Muslim terrorist attack” and called for increased vigilance.

Jewish organizations, including the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF), condemned the murder, calling it a “despicable crime” that should shock all French citizens.

The suspect, 20-year-old Olivier H., a French citizen of Bosnian origin, turned himself in at a police station in Pistoia, Italy, after several days on the run. Extradition procedures are currently in progress. []

