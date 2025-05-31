Macron Warns of Sanctions on Israel Over Gaza Crisis

Gaza, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron issued a stern warning on Friday, stating that France could escalate its stance against Israel and consider applying sanctions if Tel Aviv fails to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Palestine chronicle reported.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Macron declared that the ongoing humanitarian blockade had created an “untenable” situation on the ground. “We cannot allow the situation to continue,” he asserted, emphasizing the need for immediate action.

“If there is no response that meets the humanitarian situation in the coming hours and days, obviously, we will have to toughen our collective position,” Macron stated. This, he explained, would involve ending the presumption that human rights were being respected and possibly applying sanctions.

Macron also reiterated France’s position that recognizing a Palestinian state is “not only a moral duty, but a political necessity,” as reported by France24.

Since March 2, Israel has blocked all humanitarian aid to Gaza. Although Israel recently claimed it would permit limited aid entry, both the UN and local authorities argue that the amount is woefully inadequate to meet the needs of a starving population.

A joint declaration issued by France and Singapore emphasized their intent to work together on global initiatives to achieve lasting peace and security in the Middle East. This includes co-chairing the upcoming High-Level Conference on the Implementation of the Two-State Solution with Saudi Arabia.

The declaration expressed “deep concern” over the escalating humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, which is now facing famine conditions, and condemned Israel’s extended military operations for causing “unbearable suffering.”

The two nations called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and the rapid, unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Both governments reaffirmed their commitment to the two-state solution as the only viable path to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The joint statement urged all sides to avoid unilateral actions that would alter the status quo and obstruct peace efforts.

They strongly condemned the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians in both Gaza and the West Bank, warning that such actions cannot be part of any resolution. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

