O Allah, Convey Us to the Holy Month of Ramadan

By Ali Farkhan Tsani, A Lecturer of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cileungsi, Bogor

Tho month of Rajab often celebrates as the month of Isra Mi’raj of the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu a Alaihi Wasallam that has just passed. Pick up later the month of Sya’ban, and follow the holy month of Ramadan.

In the midst of the widespread coronavirus outbreak, making us feel worried, will this pandemic continue until the holy month of Ramadan? The month is synonymous with the booming of pilgrims to perform tarawih prayers, read Al-Quran, listen to Islamic lecture , to the collection and distribution of zakat fitrah.

There is reasonable concern given that the epidemic situation requires inter-residents to be temporarily separated, delay in mass activities, and quarantine of some residents who have been infected by viruses or who are under surveillance and monitoring.

Nothing else, considering that viruses are also God’s creatures, and we are also God’s creatures. So, there is no other effort but to strengthen with prayer. Yes, prayer, hope, and blessings that we are given a long life, health and a safe situation to welcome and prosper the holy month of Ramadan.

One of them is prayer as mentioned in the hadith:

اللَّهُمَّ بَارِكْ لَنَا فِي رَجَب ، وَشَعْبَانَ ، وَبَلِّغْنَا رَمَضَانَ

It means: “O Allah, bless us in the month of Rajab and the Shaytan, and deliver us in the month of Ramadan.” (HR Ahmad from Anas bin Malik).

This hadith is said to be da’eef (weak) in sanad according to Shaykh Al-Albani’s research. However, its contents are like and can be used for us to pray.

We are all weak and helpless, who are full of sin and immorality over the past year. Certainly, very hopeful to be able to attain the blessing of the presence of the holy month of Ramadan erasing all sins.

We who are completely da’if, who hope to get double reward with amaliyah in this holy month of Ramadan, really hope to meet him.

Great hope once a year to get the pleasure and forgiveness of God in mosques, in the houses of God, with various charity jama’i, with family, neighbors, and worshipers of Muslims and Muslims.

May Allah bless us, heal us, protect us, all the way to the holy month of Ramadan. Aamin Yaa Robbal ‘Aalamiin. (AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)