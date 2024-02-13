Nahdlatul Ulama, Muhammadiyah Calls for Peaceful Election

Jakarta, MINA – Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and Muhammadiyah urge that Indonesian election in 2024 continue to be peaceful and harmonious, especially during the final vote counting process. Both hope that all parties can accept whoever the winner is and whatever the results will be.

Secretary General (Sekjen) of the NU (PBNU) Executive Board, Saifullah Yusuf said that the aim was so that all presidential election issues could be passed smoothly and carried out honestly, fairly, transparently, and openly in accordance with the general election principles that had been agreed upon.

“After that, we have to accept the results, whatever the results we have to accept. For example, if it’s one round later, yes, we have to accept it, we have to accept it,” said Yusuf in a conversation with journalists in Senayan, Jakarta, Friday, as quoted from Detik news.

“For example, if there is a violation, it must be processed. Because every violation is given an opportunity by the provisions, to be processed in the mechanism that has been determined up to the Constitutional Court (MK),” he continued.

Yusuf also highlighted differences of opinion in the presidential election choices. According to him, this is something that commonly happens, especially since elections have taken place many times.

“Actually, there’s no need to cover it up like that, but the most important thing is that whatever our choices we make, we just respect each other,” he said.

According to him, elections based on honest and fair principles can also be carried out together to supervise each other. Moreover, he said, supervision over the calculation of the vote results will be carried out by a number of elements who he believes will carry out their functions well.

“At the polling stations (voting places) there are also witnesses, both official witnesses and witnesses outside the official ones. There are a lot of them. So, the supervision is also there, there is Bawaslu (Election Supervisory Agency) and “etc. Let’s guard it together, so that our elections are truly honest, fair, transparent, open as per all existing regulations,” he said

“I still believe that everyone is carrying out their duties according to their respective functions. So I still believe that all existing elements can act in accordance with their respective authorities. I still believe that, yes,” he continued.

In line with that, Muhammadiyah Central Leadership (PP) General Secretary Abdul Mu’ti invited all parties to accept wisely whatever the results of the 2024 elections. He said that after the elections there needs to be reconciliation and accommodation so that there is no such thing as “winners take all.” (winner takes over all) and eliminates the loser.

“Let us all face it happily, we all face it with a big spirit, with a chivalrous attitude, so I emphasize again that we must all be ready to accept whatever the election results are. Those who win must not be proud, those who lose remain humble and then there must be accommodation and reconciliation,” ” said Mu’ti.

Because, according to Mu’ti, winners take all is also not part of the character and political system in Indonesia. He believes that politics in Indonesia does not recognize an opposition, does not recognize a government in power or an opposition party.

Mu’ti also highlighted the moral appeal from the university academic community which was widely echoed as a form of academic concern for the future of the nation so that the elections would take place honestly and fairly. For this reason, according to him, this phenomenon should not be interpreted as a hidden agenda of certain parties.

“There should be no suspicion that it is part of an agenda, for example someone who is thinking too far ahead, is being driven by a certain group, has an agenda to overthrow the government,” he said.

Furthermore, Mu’ti said, this moral appeal could be responded to by both state administrators and election organizers, including Indonesian President Joko Widodo. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)