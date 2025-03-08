SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Muhammadiyah Supports Professionalism and Transparent in Hajj Management

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

(Photo: Public Relations of the Hajj Organizing Agency)

Jakarta, MINAMuhammadiyah reaffirmed its support for professionalism and transparency in Hajj management, in line with the efforts of Indonesia’s Hajj Management Agency (BP Haji RI) to improve the administration of Hajj. The statement was made during a meeting at Muhammadiyah University Jakarta on Thursday.

BP Haji RI Chief Moch. Irfan Yusuf emphasized that collaboration with Muhammadiyah would strengthen Hajj governance reforms.

“Hajj is not just an act of worship but also a great responsibility in this world and the hereafter. We hope Muhammadiyah will play a key role in ensuring a more professional Hajj administration that meets the expectations of the President and Indonesian Muslims,” he stated.

Muhammadiyah Chairman Haedar Nashir stressed that Hajj management must not only comply with Islamic principles but also consider social, economic, and diplomatic aspects.

“Hajj is an integral part of Indonesia’s religious identity. Therefore, a professional and transparent system is essential,” he said.

He also highlighted the need for greater transparency in Hajj fund management and solutions to shorten the long waiting list, as most registered pilgrims are over 50 years old.

BP Haji RI Deputy Chief Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak noted that President Prabowo Subianto has pushed for a more efficient and professional Hajj administration.

“BP Haji has introduced the EMAN strategy (Efficient, Safe, Comfortable) alongside the Three Success Vision: Ritual Success, Hajj Economic Ecosystem Success, and Civilization Success,” he explained.

Muhammadiyah also supports the revision of Law No. 8/2019 on Hajj and Umrah Administration to allow BP Haji RI to function more effectively. Additionally, the discussion included the potential implementation of Dam (Hajj penalty payments) in Indonesia, which could simplify the process for pilgrims and benefit the local economy.

Muhammadiyah is ready to support BP Haji RI in ensuring a more professional, transparent, and beneficial Hajj administration for the Muslim community,” Haedar concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Muhammadiyah Supports Professionalism and Transparent in Hajj Management

