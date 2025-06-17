SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hajj Return Reminder, Zamzam Water Not Allowed in Cabin Luggage

Mecca, MINA – As the peak of Hajj at Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Mina concludes, groups of pilgrims have begun returning to their home country. However, Hajj pilgrims are not allowed to bring Zamzam water into the aircraft cabin.

Zamzam water will be distributed to the pilgrims upon arrival at the embarkation point in Indonesia,” said Abdillah, Deputy Head of the Airport Working Area, in Medina, as quoted from the official website of the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Sunday.

Although pilgrims are not permitted to carry it themselves, Zamzam water will be handed out by the authorities once they arrive in Indonesia.

“Each Hajj pilgrim will receive five liters of Zamzam water distributed by the officials.”

“Each pilgrim will receive one gallon containing five liters of Zamzam water, so there’s no need to bring any into the cabin,” explained Abdillah, Deputy Head of the Airport Working Area, in Medina.

In light of the restriction on carrying Zamzam water in cabin luggage, Abdillah urged pilgrims not to force it into carry-on bags or hand luggage.

“We kindly ask pilgrims who have not yet left for the airport to prepare their belongings according to the regulations while still at the hotel, to ensure a smooth airport inspection process,” he added.

For the return flight to Indonesia, pilgrims are only allowed to carry a passport pouch and one small cabin suitcase onboard.

For cabin luggage, the maximum allowed weight is seven kilograms.

Meanwhile, the large suitcase will be weighed in the hotel lobby, with a maximum weight limit of 32 kilograms. [Nia)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

