Middle East Escalation Delays Two Hajj Pilgrim Groups

Mecca, MINA –Director General of Hajj and Umrah Management (PHU) at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Hilman Latief announced that two Hajj pilgrim groups have experienced flight delays due to escalating dynamics in the Middle East.

Despite the delays, Hilman confirmed that the repatriation process for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims is largely proceeding smoothly and on schedule. The two groups from Surabaya were temporarily held back due to air safety concerns, but all pilgrims are confirmed safe and are now awaiting their next flight schedule from hotels in Jeddah.

“Insya Allah, we continue to facilitate the pilgrims’ departure according to our planned program. Some have already arrived at Jeddah Airport to return to Indonesia, while others are still in Madinah and will remain there for approximately nine more days before their scheduled return,” Hilman stated in Mecca on Tuesday.

He explained that the two delayed groups from the Surabaya Embarkation (SUB 43 and SUB 44), each comprising around 380 pilgrims, had their flights postponed due to the escalating situation in certain parts of the Middle East. Citing security considerations, Saudia Airlines decided to delay the departure of both groups.

“Alhamdulillah, the pilgrims have been safely accommodated in hotels in Jeddah while awaiting further updates from the airline. As of now, there’s no new schedule, but Insya Allah, they will depart as soon as aircraft rotation allows,” Hilman clarified.

Despite the two delayed groups, the overall repatriation of pilgrims is proceeding normally. Hilman noted that most airlines used by Indonesian pilgrims are flying through safe routes, such as Omani airspace, allowing other groups’ flights to proceed as scheduled.

“We are continuously coordinating with the Indonesian Consulate General, Indonesian Embassy, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and service providers (syarikah). We are also preparing for the repatriation phase from Madinah, which will commence on June 26,” he added.

Hilman described this repatriation phase as the busiest, given that over 100,000 Indonesian pilgrims are still in Saudi Arabia. Each day, approximately 4,000 to 7,000 pilgrims are scheduled to return to Indonesia.

“We are closely monitoring developments and striving to ensure the entire process runs safely and smoothly. We ask for prayers from the Indonesian public so that this repatriation faces no significant obstacles,” Hilman said.

Regarding pilgrims in Madinah, Hilman advised them to take care of themselves, maintain their health, and follow the planned worship programs, such as prayers at the Nabawi’s Mosque and visiting Raudhah. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

