Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Muhammadiyah Reaffirms Its Commitment to Supporting Palestine Through Various Efforts

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

The Chairman of Muhammadiyah’s Central Board (PP Muhammadiyah), Prof. Dr. Haedar Nashir

Yogyakarta, MINA – The  Chairman of Muhammadiyah’s Central Board (PP Muhammadiyah), Prof. Dr. Haedar Nashir, reaffirmed Muhammadiyah’s commitment in supporting Palestinians through financial aid and various tangible efforts.

According to Haedar, Muhammadiyah’s consistent support for Palestine reflects the organization’s global humanitarian mission and embodies the Islamic principle of rahmatan lil ‘alamin (mercy to all creation).

“We continue to provide financial aid, and many Palestinian students are currently pursuing higher education at our universities through scholarship programs,” Haedar stated in Yogyakarta on Tuesday.

He added that Muhammadiyah has also long operated two schools in Beirut, Lebanon, serving Palestinian refugee children.

The chairman emphasized that Muhammadiyah’s support for Palestine is carried out in constructive and productive ways, avoiding extreme or counterproductive approaches.

“Our approach is to offer sincere, moderate support,” he said.

He further called on all Muhammadiyah members to actively contribute to the advancement of the organization so its growth can amplify its impact on humanitarian aid and global welfare.

“We hope that through our collective efforts, Muhammadiyah’s institutions will thrive and continue to play a significant role for the ummah, the nation, and humanity as a whole,” he added.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

