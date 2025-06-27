Arab Parliament Calls for Emergency Humanitarian Legislation to Support Palestine

Cairo, MINA – The Arab Parliament has called on parliaments around the world to pass emergency humanitarian legislation to provide aid to the Palestinian people, meet their basic needs, and urgently respond to the worsening humanitarian crisis.

In a statement issued following a meeting of the Palestine Committee, the Parliament stressed the importance of immediately enacting such legislation, along with a call to establish a special international fund for Palestinian aid under the supervision of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), to ensure systematic and sustainable delivery of assistance.

The statement emphasized that the Palestinian cause remains an open wound and a root cause of regional and international instability, reaffirming that it is the central issue in the region, Quds Press reported on Thursday.

The statement also warned that allowing the situation to persist would only lead to more violence and escalation.

Also Read: Backed by Trump, Netanyahu Seeks to Delay Corruption Trial Again

While chairing the meeting of the Palestine Committee, Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi emphasized that the path to security and peace in the region can only be achieved through a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, based on international legitimacy resolutions and ensuring the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

Al-Yamahi stated that the continued suffering of the Palestinian people under occupation and ongoing aggression requires urgent international action. He called on the international community to assume its moral and humanitarian responsibilities and to end the double standards regarding the rights of the Palestinian people. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 50 Iranian Missiles Strike Israel During 12-Day Conflict