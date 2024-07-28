Muhammadiyah Officially Decides to Accept Mining License

Sleman, MINA – Muhammadiyah has officially accepted the mining business concession or mining license offered by President Joko Widodo’s administration. The decision was made during the National Consolidation Meeting held at Aisyiyah University (Unisa) Yogyakarta, Sleman, DI Yogyakarta, on Sunday.

“Deciding to manage the mining license in accordance with government regulations,” said PP Muhammadiyah Secretary General Abdul Mu’ti at a press conference as reported by CNN Indonesia.

Abdul mentioned that Muhammadiyah is committed to expanding and strengthening its economic outreach, including in mining management.

“This is in line with Islamic teachings, the constitution, professional governance, trustworthiness, full responsibility, meticulousness, social welfare orientation, balanced environmental conservation, and involving reliable and highly-integrity human resources,” he stated.

He noted that Muhammadiyah’s decision to accept the mining management license was based on comprehensive analysis and studies involving experts, including internal Muhammadiyah officials.

Muhammadiyah has considered social, legal, and environmental aspects over the past two months.

With this decision, Muhammadiyah becomes the second religious organization to receive a mining license. Previously, the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU) had already accepted one.

In early June 2024, the government provided religious organizations the opportunity to obtain coal mining licenses.

The mining license policy is outlined in Government Regulation (PP) Number 25 of 2024, amending PP No 96/2021 regarding the Implementation of Mineral and Coal Mining Business Activities.

Through this regulation, religious organizations may be prioritized as recipients of offers for specific mining business licenses (WIUPK) previously held under the Coal Mining Work Agreement (PKP2B). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)