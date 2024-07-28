Select Language

Latest
-337 min. agoMuhammadiyah Officially Decides to Accept Mining License
-144 min. agoPalestinian Death Toll in Gaza Surges to 39,324, Over 90,830 injured
0 min. agoHundreds of Indonesian Litterateur and Cultural Figures Attend the Poetry Parade for Gaza
6 hours agoThousands Join Indonesia Peace Convoy in Solidarity with Palestine
6 hours agoOver 50 Martyrs in Israeli Attack on School in Central Gaza
Slideshow

Muhammadiyah Officially Decides to Accept Mining License

Secretary General of Muhammadiyah Abdul Mu'ti (photo: Muhammadiyah.or.id)
Secretary General of Muhammadiyah Abdul Mu'ti (photo: Muhammadiyah.or.id)

Sleman, MINA – Muhammadiyah has officially accepted the mining business concession or mining license offered by President Joko Widodo’s administration. The decision was made during the National Consolidation Meeting held at Aisyiyah University (Unisa) Yogyakarta, Sleman, DI Yogyakarta, on Sunday.

“Deciding to manage the mining license in accordance with government regulations,” said PP Muhammadiyah Secretary General Abdul Mu’ti at a press conference as reported by CNN Indonesia.

Abdul mentioned that Muhammadiyah is committed to expanding and strengthening its economic outreach, including in mining management.

“This is in line with Islamic teachings, the constitution, professional governance, trustworthiness, full responsibility, meticulousness, social welfare orientation, balanced environmental conservation, and involving reliable and highly-integrity human resources,” he stated.

He noted that Muhammadiyah’s decision to accept the mining management license was based on comprehensive analysis and studies involving experts, including internal Muhammadiyah officials.

Muhammadiyah has considered social, legal, and environmental aspects over the past two months.

With this decision, Muhammadiyah becomes the second religious organization to receive a mining license. Previously, the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU) had already accepted one.

In early June 2024, the government provided religious organizations the opportunity to obtain coal mining licenses.

The mining license policy is outlined in Government Regulation (PP) Number 25 of 2024, amending PP No 96/2021 regarding the Implementation of Mineral and Coal Mining Business Activities.

Through this regulation, religious organizations may be prioritized as recipients of offers for specific mining business licenses (WIUPK) previously held under the Coal Mining Work Agreement (PKP2B). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news