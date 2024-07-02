Muhammadiyah Affirms Still Assessing Mining Management Offer

Yogyakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Muhammadiyah Central Executive Board Haedar Nashir affirmed that they are still reviewing the proposal for mining business permits (IUP) from President Joko Widodo government.

“Muhammadiyah continues to evaluate everything regarding its benefits, risks, and any decisions made by Muhammadiyah will be respected, as well as respecting all decisions made by societal forces,” said Haedar at the Muhammadiyah Central Office in Yogyakarta on Tuesday, as reported by CNN Indonesia.

“I hope that the issue of mining, which has already been discussed in public forums, does not become controversial,” he emphasized.

Haedar stressed that Muhammadiyah’s principles, including economic aspects, always prioritize compliance with the constitution. Whether it concerns the management of mines, forests, oceans, or other natural resources.

“Therefore, everything should be managed and executed according to legal constitutional requirements, because Muhammadiyah, in accordance with its principles, always upholds legal constitutional principles, the state philosophy, and applicable regulations,” he said.

Secondly, Muhammadiyah believes that issues related to mining or any development should prioritize the welfare of the nation.

“And it must prioritize the interests of the people,” he added.

Thirdly, Muhammadiyah also does not condone methods that cause environmental, social, and cultural damage in the name of development.

“Lastly, what Muhammadiyah always considers is that in building anything, there are values, there are correct values, good values, which are worthy so that everything does not contradict these values,” said Haedar.

Furthermore, he added that Muhammadiyah will view all these issues rationally, objectively, and realistically for broader interests.

“So please, do not continue to be controversial. Muhammadiyah will always take the best steps with the principles I mentioned earlier,” he concluded.

Previously, the Secretary General of Muhammadiyah Central Executive Board, Abdul Mu’ti, mentioned that Muhammadiyah has not yet taken an official stance on the proposal to accept IUP concessions for religious organizations from the government.

He further stated that Muhammadiyah is still seeking input from mining experts, legal and legislative experts, practitioners and managers in the mining industry, environmental activists, and Islamic legal experts.

Mu’ti also emphasized that individual statements from Muhammadiyah institutions or councils do not represent Muhammadiyah’s organizational stance.

President Joko Widodo has allowed religious organizations to manage mines in Indonesia. This provision was established through Government Regulation No. 25 of 2024 regarding Amendments to Government Regulation No. 96 of 2021 concerning the Implementation of Mineral and Coal Mining Activities.

In contrast to Muhammadiyah, PBNU (Nahdlatul Ulama) has stated its readiness to accept mining management IUPs. They have also established a specific PT (limited liability company) tasked with managing it and sufficient personnel to ensure the professionalism of the company.

“We have ensured this because NU has already established a specific PT tasked with managing this mining,” said PBNU Chairman Ulil Abshar Abdalla. (T/RE1/P2)

