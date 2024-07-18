Jakarta Nahdlatul Ulama Dismisses 4 Officials for Visiting Israel

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Regional Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PWNU) Jakarta KH Samsul Ma’arif has dismissed 4 officials of the Nahdlatul Ulama Advisory Council (LBMNU) for visiting and networking in Israel.

Zainal Ma’arif, one of the officials of LBMNU, was dismissed for visiting Israel and meeting with President Isaac Herzog along with four other Nahdliyin.

In addition to Zainal, Samsul also mentioned the names of three other officials of LBMNU who were dismissed: Mukti Ali Qusyairi, Roland Gunawan, and Sapri Saleh.

They were involved with the Ibrahim Heritage Center for Peace organization (Rahim).

“We, PWNU from the syuriyah and tanfidziyah ranks, held a meeting today and decided that several individuals directly or indirectly involved in the departure of NU members to Israel would be removed from the leadership of the Nahdlatul Ulama Advisory Council of PWNU Jakarta,” he said at the PWNU Jakarta office on Thursday.

“So these four individuals have been dismissed from the leadership of LBM PWNU Jakarta. I am conveying the outcomes of the meeting between the syuriyah and tanfidziyah ranks of PWNU DKI Jakarta,” he added.

Samsul assessed that the Rahim organization, which oversees the four officials of LBM PWNU Jakarta, has connections and communications with Israeli parties.

“Yes, there is a connection, there is communication related to the departure. There is communication with Israeli parties,” he added.

Regarding the status of these four officials of LBM, Kiai Samsul stated that they remain ordinary members of NU within Jakarta, thus retaining the right to participate in various NU-related activities.

“But they are no longer part of the leadership of LBM PWNU DKI Jakarta,” he stressed. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)