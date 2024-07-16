Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Five Nahdliyin Visiting to Israel Is Not Related to Indonesia’s Position

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia has clarified that the news about five young Nahdliyin figures meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog is not related to the official position of the Indonesian government.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not in a position to comment on the visit, which indeed is not in any way related to the official position of the Indonesian government,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Roy Soemirat in a written statement on Monday.

Previously, Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama Central Board (PBNU) Savic Ali expressed regret over the five Nahdliyin members meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Savic Ali stated that the visit was an act of individuals who do not understand geopolitics, do not understand NU’s organizational policies, and ignore the feelings of all NU members.

“However, it is clear that their departure is difficult to accept because it hurts the feelings of Nahdliyin members. It is not appropriate for NU members to visit Israel. This is an action of individuals who do not understand geopolitics and the feelings of NU members ,” emphasized Savic Ali as reported on nu.or.id on Sunday night.

According to Savic Ali, the visit of these five NU members was not on behalf of the organization. PBNU also does not yet know who supported their trip to Israel.

“It is possible that their visit was personal. We do not know their purpose and who sponsored them. This action is regrettable,” he said.

Savic added that even if they claimed it was a personal visit, they were known as members and activists of NU. This could worsen NU’s image in the eyes of the public.

Nevertheless, he continued, the stance of PBNU and Nahdliyin is very clear until now, which is to stand with Palestine and condemn Israel’s military aggression. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)