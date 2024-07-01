Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Approval of 5 Illegal Jewish Settlement Posts

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government strongly condemns the decision of the Zionist entity Israel to approve five illegal Jewish settlement posts in the West Bank, Palestine.

“The settlements and occupation by Israel in Palestinian territory are continuous violations of international law and relevant UN resolutions,” wrote the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on social media platform X on Monday.

Together with the international community, the statement continued, Indonesia will continue to urge accountability from Israel and the implementation of a two-state solution.

Previously, the Israeli Cabinet agreed to recognize five settlement posts in the West Bank last week.

The government’s official media, KAN, reported that the Security Cabinet approved Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s plan to legalize settlement posts in the West Bank.

Smotrich’s proposal also includes issuing tenders for thousands of housing units in the region and sanctions against the Palestinian authorities.

Moreover, the Finance Minister’s plan encompasses measures to remove executive authority from the Palestinian Authority in the southern part of the West Bank, legally prosecute illegal constructions, and protect cultural heritage sites and environmental areas.

In the future, the area designated as “Area B” in the West Bank will be under Palestinian civil control and Israeli security control. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)