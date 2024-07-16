Five Nahdliyin Visit to Israel, Imaam Yakhsyallah: Sign of the Death of Conscience

Bogor, MINA – The visit of five young Nahdliyin figures to Israel and their meeting with President Isaac Herzog signifies the death of conscience of these five young scholars and the fragility of Muslim unity today.

“Those who did it have a dead conscience. Their minds may have knowledge but their hearts are empty,” said Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur in Bogor on Tuesday, responding to the visit of five Nahdliyin members to Israel, which is currently widely discussed in Indonesia.

Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur stated that what the five Nahdliyin members did by meeting Isaac Herzog in Israel will not bring any benefits from any aspect, especially aiming to reconcile Zionists and Palestinians.

“Instead, this is a success for Zionists in dividing the Indonesian Muslim community as they did in the Middle East, dividing Islamic countries through normalization,” he said.

Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur appreciated PBNU’s step in dissociating itself organizationally and immediately clarifying the matter, and will summon the five Nahdliyin members.

“The statement from the Indonesian government is also very appropriate, stating that the visit does not reflect Indonesia’s consistent stance in defending Palestine,” he said.

The mentor of Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School across Indonesia called on Muslims to remain united and focused on defending Palestine, and not to be easily provoked by Zionist actions.

As reported, the visit of five young Nahdliyin scholars to Israel has received condemnation from various parties, including the Nahdlatul Ulama Central Board (PBNU).

The five young Nahdliyin scholars include Sukron Makmun, Zainul Maarif, Munawir Aziz, Nurul Bahrul Ulum, and Izza Annafisah Dania. (T/RE1/P2)

