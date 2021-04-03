Ministry of Foreign: Indonesia’s Position Not Change to Support Palestine

Cileungsi, Bogor, MINA – The Director Middle East Ministry of Foreign Indonesia Hendraning Kobarsyih stressed until now Indonesia’s position has remained and has not changed to support the Palestinians.

He conveyed when giving a speech in an International Webinar with the theme “Building Universal Cooperation in Support of the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine” which was organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Humanitarian Institute, on Saturday April 3.

Hendraning explained Indonesia support to Palestine has always based on UN Resolutions and agreed international parameters, including the Two-State Solution.

Indonesia has always voiced support to Palestine in international forums such as the UN Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council.

As a form of current concern, the Indonesian Government has agreed to provide assistance to be channeled, either through the Palestinian Authority or several institutions.

Indonesia, Hendraning continued, will also continue to cooperate in providing capacity building and technical assistants for Palestinians to improve the quality of its human resources.

“For welcome in the future if Palestine gets independence, it is ready to run the country well,” he said.

In the next, Indonesia will increase corporation in the field several, such as maximizing the presence of an Indonesian honorary consul in Ramallah and granting free entry to a number of Palestinian products including olive oil and dates.

“We are sure that with strong synergy, sincere togetherness and sincere collaboration, Insha Allah, Palestine will be free and sovereign will be realized,” he said.

The International webinar coincided with the AWG’s 13th anniversary and is also part of a series of events on the Tabligh Akbar Virtual Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) 1442H.

AWG, which was founded in 2008, is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of Muslims for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

Apart from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the International webinar also presented Imaamul Muslimin KH. Yakhsyallah Mansur and Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al Shun as keynote speakers.

Meanwhile, as the panelists, among others, the Head of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation of the MUI, Prof. Dr. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, MA, UK Middle East Monitor (MEMO) Director Dr. Daud Abdullah, Professor of the Islamic University of Gaza, Palestine Prof. Mahmud Anbar, Nigerian Ulema and Academic Dr Ahmed Abdul Malik, also an expert in Southeast Asian Islamic Philology and Semiotic Studies at Rungkut and a Lecturer at Unair Surabaya, Prof. Dr. Manachem Ali, MA. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)