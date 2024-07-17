Chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama Convey Apologize for Visit of Five Nahdliyin to Israel

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama’s Central Executive Board (PBNU), KH. Yahya Cholil Staquf (Gus Yahya) apologized to the entire Indonesian society for the recent visit of five young Nahdliyin scholars to Israel and their meeting with President Isaac Herzog.

“I would like to apologize to the entire society, that some individuals from Nahdlatul Ulama recently visited Israel. We fully understand and feel that this was inappropriate given the current context,” Gus Yahya said at a press conference held on Tuesday at the PBNU Office regarding the five Nahdliyin members who met with the President of Israel.

He stated that PBNU has since received confirmation from related institutions under NU that they had no knowledge of the activities of the five Nahdliyin scholars, no institutional mandate, and no institutional discussions.

“Therefore, what they did was their personal responsibility and not related to the institution,” he said.

Gus Yahya emphasized that any form of cooperation must always be coordinated with PBNU.

“From an institutional standpoint, we urge all NU members that any relations with any party related to Palestine must be solely for the purpose of assisting the Palestinian people, and for no other purposes,” Gus Yahya emphasized.

Regarding the actions of the five Nahdliyin scholars, Gus Yahya said they received support from one of Israel’s lobbying institutions or advocacy groups trying to build a positive image of Israel.

“Alaa kulli haal, whatever happens, as the Chairman of PBNU, I apologize for the mistakes made by my colleagues and ask for forgiveness on their behalf. I hope that you are willing to forgive and that this will not happen again,” Gus Yahya pleaded.

As reported, the visit of five young Nahdliyin scholars to Israel has been criticized by various parties, including the Central Executive Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU).

The five young Nahdliyin scholars include Sukron Makmun, Zainul Maarif, Munawir Aziz, Nurul Bahrul Ulum, and Izza Annafisah Dania. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)