MUI and PBNU Support Boycott of Israeli Products

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) gave full support to the Indonesian people who launched a boycott of products originating or affiliated with Israel.

This boycott was carried out in response to Israel’s continued military aggression in Palestine, especially in the Gaza region. The move is considered part of a peaceful jihad that can be carried out by the Indonesian people to show international solidarity for the Palestinian people.

Chairman of PBNU, Ahmad Fahrurrazi or familiarly called Gus Fahrur, said that the boycott of Israeli products is a form of economic pressure that can be taken to help stop the war in Palestine. According to him, this effort is a peaceful jihad that allows people to take part in stopping the atrocities experienced by the Palestinian people.

“We support all efforts to stop the war in Palestine. Boycotts and economic pressure on Israeli products are peaceful jihad,” said Gus Fahrur on Monday.

He emphasized that by not buying products affiliated with Israel, the public is helping to pressure Israel to immediately stop the war. “We are with the Palestinian people,” he added.

MUI also issued a similar statement. In a fatwa related to supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people, MUI emphasized the importance of continuing the boycott against Israel in all fields.

They called on the government and all elements of Indonesian society to be consistent in boycotting Israel and any party that directly or indirectly supports Israeli aggression.

“Calling on the government and all elements of society to consistently continue the boycott of Israel in all fields, including against any party affiliated directly or indirectly to provide a place, opportunity, and support for agents of Zionism, acts of Israeli aggression and genocide against the Palestinian people,” quoted from the MUI’s statement published on its official website. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)