Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

MUI Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, The Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has condemned a proposal by Donald Trump’s team to relocate two million Gaza residents to Indonesia during the reconstruction process, calling it a malicious act by the U.S. government.

“Trump’s relocation proposal amounts to forced displacement and a veiled expulsion of Gaza’s residents,” he stated in a written statement received by MINA, Tuesday (Jan 21).

In the name of sovereignty, independence, and human rights, he urged the Indonesian government and society to reject the proposal to relocate two million Gaza residents to Indonesia.

“Our priority should be to safeguard Gaza residents from expulsion, atrocities, and other human rights abuses, including this proposed relocation,” he added.

According to an NBC News report, as broadcasted by CNN Indonesia, Trump’s transition official is considering the temporary relocation of Gaza residents as reconstruction efforts begin. Indonesia is reportedly being discussed as one of the potential destinations.

“The question of how to rebuild Gaza remains unanswered, including where approximately 2 million Palestinians can be temporarily relocated. Indonesia, for instance, is one of the locations being discussed for some of them,” NBC reported, quoting Trump’s transition officials.

The Gaza Strip has been heavily damaged following 15 months of relentless Israeli aggression, which began in October 2023. The attacks have devastated civilian infrastructure, including homes, healthcare facilities, places of worship, and schools. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

