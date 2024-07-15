Nahdlatul Ulama Regrets Several Its Young Figures Meet President of Israel

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU) Savic Ali regretted the fifth Nahdliyin who met with President of Israel Isaac Herzog.

According to Savic Ali, the visit was an act of individuals who do not understand geopolitics, do not understand NU’s organizational policies, and ignore the feelings of all NU members.

“Clearly, their departure is difficult to accept because it hurts the feelings of Nahdliyin. NU members should not be visiting Israel. This is an action that shows ignorance of geopolitics and the feelings of NU members,” Savic Ali emphasized as quoted on nu. or.id on Monday.

According to Savic Ali, the visit by the five NU members was not authorized by the organization. PBNU also does not know which party supported their trip to Israel.

“It’s likely their visit was personal. We don’t know their purpose or who sponsored it. This is regrettable behavior,” he said.

Savic added that even if they claimed it was a personal visit, they were known as members and even activists of NU. This will worsen NU’s image in the eyes of the public.

Meanwhile, he continued, PBNU and Nahdliyin’s stance has been clear up to now, which is standing with Palestine and condemning Israel’s military aggression.

“Israel still does not recognize Palestine and continues its military aggression, which has claimed thousands of lives. Israel is still dropping bombs and bullets on Palestinian civilians. The casualties are numerous,” he said.

PBNU is currently in intensive communication with Palestine to discuss the current situation. Moreover, PBNU Chairman KH Yahya Cholil Staquf had a special meeting and discussion with Palestinian Ambassador Zuhair al-Shun at the PBNU Building in Jakarta.

“Yesterday, there was a meeting between Chairman Gus Yahya and the Palestinian Ambassador discussing developments in Palestine, and what NU can do to support…

The visit of several Nahdliyin scholars to Israel amidst the massacre suffered by Gaza Strip residents has sparked condemnation. Moreover, they not only visited but also met with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog. (T/RE1/P2)

