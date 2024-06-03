Israeli President Says Ready to Support Ceasefire Proposal Announced by Biden

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced on Sunday his support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding to ceasefire proposal announced by US President Joe Biden.

“I told the Prime Minister that I would give him and the government my full support for a deal that would free the hostages,” write Herzog in X, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We must no forget that according Jewish tradition, three is no greater commandment than to redeem prisoners and hostages, especially when it comes to Israeli citizens who enable to defend and protect,” he added.

“It is our obligation to repatriate them within the framework of an agreement that safeguards the security interests of the State of Israel,” Herzog said.

US President Joe Biden said Friday that Israel gave the Palestinian resistance group Hamas a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in the besieged Gaza Strip and guarantee the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave.

Biden called on Hamas to accept the deal and urged Netanyahu to resist pressure from members of his governing coalition who oppose the plan.

Netanyahu’s office on the same day reiterated his intention to continue his country’s offensive on Gaza until all of Tel Aviv’s war objectives are achieved.

Hamas said it would “respond positively to any proposals that include a permanent ceasefire, full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction efforts, repatriation of refugees, and completion of a comprehensive hostage exchange agreement.”

Since October 7, Israel has been pounding the Gaza Strip. More than 36,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its onslaught nearly eight months ago. The majority of the dead were women and children, and more than 82,600 were injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

