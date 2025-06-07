SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinians Fighters Kill Five Israeli Soldiers During Clashes in Gaza

Israeli troops evacuate Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza war (Photo: File/Quds)
Gaza, MINA – At least five Israeli soldiers were killed and 17 others wounded, some critically during ongoing clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters across the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media reports.

According to Palestine chronicle, simultaneously, Israeli air and artillery strikes killed at least 42 Palestinians in multiple areas of Gaza, including several women and children, according to Al-Jazeera. The bombardments coincided with new evacuation orders affecting neighborhoods in northern Gaza, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

In northern Gaza, over ten Israeli soldiers were reportedly injured in a security incident, though details remain undisclosed. In the south, the Israeli army confirmed the deaths of four soldiers, despite earlier reports suggesting five had died.

Israeli Army Radio identified two of the soldiers as Reserve Sergeant First Class Han Gross and Corporal Yoav River, both members of the elite Maglan and Yahalom units. They were participating in an operation in Khan Yunis when an explosive device detonated, collapsing the structure they had entered.

Evacuation of the injured was delayed due to heavy Israeli air and artillery cover. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the loss as “a very difficult day,” stating the soldiers died while trying to “return the captives” and “protect the people of Israel.” President Isaac Herzog added, “The price of war is very high.”

Eight Israeli soldiers have been reported killed in the past week alone, according to Yedioth Ahronoth. The military’s Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has reviewed new operational plans under the Southern Command.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has confirmed 862 military fatalities, including 420 during ground operations in Gaza, and 5,921 injuries, 2,687 of which occurred during ground fighting. Critics, however, argue the actual toll may be higher, accusing the military of underreporting its losses.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army issued fresh evacuation orders on the first day of Eid al-Adha, forcing residents from Blocks 608, 609, 615, and 616 in northern Gaza to flee westward. Many of these individuals had already been displaced earlier in the war. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

