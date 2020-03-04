Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Appeals Muslims to Anticipate Coronavirus Spread

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – The phenomenon of coronavirus or Covid-19 is evidence of the greatness and truth of Islamic religion that rahmatan lil a’lamin (mercy for the worlds) teaches mankind to live cleanly and only consume halal and good food.

It was conveyed by Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur in the Circular Letter of Anticipation of Covid-19 on Wednesday, March 3.

“The phenomenon of the Covid-19 spread is proof of the greatness and truth of Islam that rahmatan lil a’lamin,” Yakhsyallah said.

According to him, it is proven by the disregard for the principles of hygiene and health taught by Islam that humans were exposed to diseases due to consuming various foods that were not halal and thoyyib (good).

Media in Singapore reported that non-Muslim people are flocking to queue at halal food shops owned by Muslim businessmen for fear of being exposed to diseases such as the cause of Covid-19.

On the other hand, related to the swift flow of the news in Covid 19 in the media, Imaam Yakhsyallah appealed to Muslims to be careful and alert to the reporting of the mass media and social media, by carrying out God’s instructions in Surah Al-Hujurat verse 6.

To anticipate the possibility of exposure to Covid-19, he also stated in the circular urges to implement preventive measures including:

First, follow scientific studies from reliable sources about Covid-19 and its ins and outs in order to be able to take appropriate preventive and curative measures and avoid mishandling due to lack of knowledge and insight;

Second, face all problems calmly based on true aqeedah (belief) that there is not a single event in the universe except by Allah’s permission and return everything to Allah to get the best guidance and solution;

Third, pray for Allah’s protection for themselves and their families from all forms of illness.

Fourth, improve personal and environmental hygiene including by perfecting bathing and performing ablution with adequate hygiene tools in accordance with Shariah guidance.

“Also wash with soap and continue to maintain maximum hygiene. Use face mask when in the crowd, especially when catching a cold cough. Be careful when in contact with animals, “he said.

Imaam Yakhsyallah added other than that, another way is to control daily consumption such as, consuming only halal food and the best food and leaving the opposite food as the command of Allah in surah Al Maidah 88.

“Paying attention to the quality of intake with balanced nutrition levels. Adding supplementary food supplements such as honey, habitus saudah and others, “he said.

Imaam Yakhsyallah asserted if we feel unwell with symptoms of fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, respiratory distress, tired body, lethargy or other symptoms suspected of being exposed to Covid-19 so that you immediately seek treatment and coordinate with the closest brother or umaro (leader). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)