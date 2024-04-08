Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Appeals at the End of Ramadan 1445 H Regarding the Palestinian Tragedy

Cileungsi, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) hereby issues a call at the end of Ramadan 1445 H concerning the plight of Palestine and the suffering of the people of Gaza, as follows:

“Expressing deep concern as we approac the end of Ramadan 1445, as the conditions in Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque continue to be subjected to brutality and inhumanity beyond the limits of humanity,” Jama’ah Muslimin said inbthe statement that was signed by Amir (leader) Majelis Ukhuwah Pusat Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah).

The Zionist occupiers of Israel completely disregard humanitarian values and international rules agreed upon by all mankind, including the cessation of hostilities in accordance with the latest UN resolution, Resolution Number 2728 in 2024, which was supported by 14 out of 15 members of the UN Security Council. Meanwhile, the remaining member, the United States, abstained.

May the fasting of Ramadan bring wisdom by cultivating a spirit of sacrifice and social sensitivity among the Muslim community towards the Palestinian nation in particular, and other oppressed nations such as the Rohingya, Uighurs, and Kashmiris.

“As Ramadan comes to a close, let us earnestly support them until they achieve independence and can live peacefully in their homeland, and until the Zionist occupiers of Israel are expelled,” it added.

The struggle of the Palestinian people is the struggle of the entire Muslim community, where each other is like one body. In Palestine lies Masjid al-Aqsa, which belongs to the entire Muslim community and must be protected, with mutual assistance from both nearby and distant lands.

Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala warns

{ وَٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَآءُ بَعْضٍ ۚ إِلَّا تَفْعَلُوهُ تَكُن فِتْنَةٌ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَفَسَادٌ كَبِيرٌ }

” As for those who disbelieve, they are allies of one another. Unless you do this, there will be turmoil in the land, and much corruption..” (Al-Anfal 73)

And the Saying of the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him),

“The Muslims are like one body. If one part of the body is in pain, the rest of the body will feel the discomfort. The Muslim is a brother to another Muslim; he does not wrong him or betray him. Whoever helps his brother, Allah will help him. Whoever removes a distress from a believer, Allah will remove from him one of the distresses of the Day of Judgment.” [Abu Dawud]

The struggle of the Palestinian people can only be achieved when the Muslim community unites.

“Therefore, we remind both the Muslim community and the Palestinian people not to be divided among groups, movements, and factions that may weaken the struggle and deviate from the intended goals,” said the statement.

“We extend our gratitude to all humanity, especially the Muslim community, including the United Nations and international organizations that have aided the Palestinian people in the battle for Al-Aqsa, as well as the global demonstrations defending Palestine and opposing the Zionist occupation of Israel, and the boycott actions,” it added

Jama’ah Muslimin hope for consistent support until the Palestinian people achieve independence. To those who support Israel, we remind you that you will gain no benefit, and you will face destruction alongside the downfall of Zionist Israel, for in essence, you are opposing the values of humanity and the conscience of civilized human beings.

“We urge the entire Muslim community to continue praying for the people of Palestine at the end of this Ramadan, so that they may return to their homeland and Masjid Al-Aqsa returns to the hands of the Muslim community. May the Zionists be swiftly expelled from Palestine in disgrace, just as they have humiliated the Palestinian people for so long,” said the statement. (R/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)